The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is releasing new canine influenza guidance for dog owners, dog care facilities and veterinarians as it continues to track more confirmed and suspected cases of the contagious canine influenza.
Four more cases of canine influenza have been confirmed outside of the original outbreak the board announced. There are also strong indicators of community spread of canine influenza in the Twin Cities. Additionally, the board has been inundated with calls from veterinarians on suspected cases of canine influenza when testing is either denied or results are inconclusive.
The Board recommends the following precautions until the outbreak subsides:
Avoid direct dog-to-dog contact with dogs outside of your household or dogs known to have been boarded, attended dog day-care, or visited a dog park in the last seven days.
If your dog is sick, keep them at home, away from other animals, and call your veterinarian.
Consider avoiding dog parks and other locations with uncontrolled dog-to-dog contact.
Keep your distance (six feet) at places where dogs congregate like dog parks and while on walks with your dog.
Canine influenza can also spread via contaminated surfaces, including skin and clothing. If your dog is sick or you have contact with dogs outside of your household, wash your hands and change clothes before interacting with other animals.
If you suspect your dog may have canine influenza, call your veterinarian.
