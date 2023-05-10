The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is releasing new canine influenza guidance for dog owners, dog care facilities and veterinarians as it continues to track more confirmed and suspected cases of the contagious canine influenza.

 Four more cases of canine influenza have been confirmed outside of the original outbreak the board announced. There are also strong indicators of community spread of canine influenza in the Twin Cities. Additionally, the board has been inundated with calls from veterinarians on suspected cases of canine influenza when testing is either denied or results are inconclusive.

