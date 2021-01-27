New group encourages residents to ‘Buy Nothing’

Launched in 2013 by two friends in Washington, the Buy Nothing Project started as a way for neighbors to share and exchange items without money exchanging hands. It has since grown to over 1.2 million participants in at least 25 countries. Now, Vadnais Heights residents can count themselves in, thanks to a new group established just for them.
Like the original Buy Nothing Project, its Vadnais Heights spinoff was also started by two friends, Kate Lightner and Jenn Cheeseman. It is a simple idea with big potential—to push back against consumerism while fostering connections amongst neighbors.
“Have you ever asked a neighbor for a cup of sugar or an egg when you were baking? Maybe a neighbor plowed your driveway this winter or you gave someone a ride. These are all examples of how we share our abundance in our daily lives with our neighbors,” Lightner said. “The Buy Nothing Project encourages us to do the same with a larger network of people within our community.”
Most Buy Nothing Project groups operate through Facebook groups, where members can post to ask for particular goods and services or offer their own. Inspired by the now global movement ethos of community and anticonsumerism, Lightner and Cheeseman decided to start a group focused on their own city.
“Kate and I had both been individually contemplating starting a local group after searching and finding none existed for Vadnais Heights,” Cheeseman said. “She invited me to join her in the training and co-admin with her. We both feel there is space for us to connect as a community and another when we all give from our own abundance.”
The Buy Nothing Project is distinct from Facebook buy and sell groups, Lightner and Cheeseman said, especially because no money is involved. “People often take their time choosing someone to gift, which may include a narrative about the ‘stuff’ and natural conversations between each other,” Lightner said. “The true value is in the human connection.”
Though the Vadnais Heights group is new, it is already active and growing by the day.
“We opened the group on Jan. 16 and as of today (Jan. 20), we have over 85 members,” Cheeseman said. “The group has already shared many things in its first few days, including children's mittens, fine china, birthday decorations, games, a laminator, sourdough starter and more. We look forward to seeing the connections grow between members of our Vadnais Heights community.”
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people into isolation for nearly a year, Cheeseman says that the connection the Buy Nothing Project brings is much-needed and much-welcomed.
“Now, more than ever, people need to feel connected to their neighbors. The benefits that a local BNP group provide go beyond the sharing of physical items and include sharing our time and talents and, maybe most importantly, building connections,” she said.
“We want to nurture our local community by including all those who would like to join … We challenge residents to share (their) abundance and build stronger connections within our community.”
For more information about the Buy Nothing Project, visit www.buynothingproject.com. The Vadnais Heights group can be found by searching “Buy Nothing Vadnais Heights MN” on Facebook. Though it is only open to residents of that community, Lightner and Cheeseman say residents of other communities should not despair—there are more than 70 groups in Minnesota, so there is a good chance your community is covered.
