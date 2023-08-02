A new rescue fire truck will be parked in the garage at the White Bear Lake fire station in 2025.

Fire Chief Greg Peterson said rescue truck #923 has been in service since 2003 and has reached its expected 20-year life span. Its replacement is part of the Capital Improvement Plan and Financial Management Plan in 2025. He noted prices for fire trucks have significantly increased over the last few years.

