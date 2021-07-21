WHITE BEAR LAKE — Canines will be better contained after a permanent divider is erected between a swim area and the dog beach.
Public Works Director Paul Kauppi said there has always been a temporary snow fence to curtail dogs from going over to the people beach, along with a string of buoys in the water to delineate the two areas.
"Staff has decided on a permanent fence design that will block dogs from entering the swim area and still accommodate equipment used to install and remove the dock," explained Kauppi. The fence will be black vinyl-coated chain link 4 feet high. The fence will also extend a short distance up the hill and cantilever over newly installed rock shoreline protection. Kauppi said public works had hoped to install the fence last year but decided to wait for the shoreline project to be completed.
— Debra Neutkens
