New coordinator talks changes at Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf

MAHTOMEDI — Operational changes months in the making are set to become reality in early 2023 at the Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf.
The nutritional assistance organization, located behind St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, is transitioning to a self-service model of providing food to people in need who live in and around the Washington County community.
“We're moving from prepacked bags of groceries to allowing people who need food to come in and shop for their own food. We’re calling it self-shopping,” said Lisa Moriarity, who took over as the food shelf’s new full-time coordinator in January.
The food shelf, which has served the community since 1974, offers pantry items such as fresh produce, milk and eggs as well as paper products and toiletries.
“It's really been a staple in this community,” Moriarity said.
So far in 2022, the organization has recorded 390 household visits and has distributed 39.4 pounds of food to each of those households. It’s also registered 30 new households.
The food shelf’s pickup times each week are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, though clients wanting to get food need to schedule an appointment in advance. Clients usually receive a two-week supply of food.
Moriarity said the hours may be expanded once the food shelf switches to self-shopping.
“Most food shelves are not open five days a week. They're just not, because we all need time to get ready and put stuff away,” she said.
“Plus, it's all volunteer run. That's the other big thing is, other than myself, we rely on all volunteers to serve everyone.”
Additionally, the food shelf funds and prepares 102 weekend meal bags a week for K-12 students in the Mahtomedi Area School District. The bags contain two breakfast items, two lunch items, fruits and protein bars.
“That's a big thing for the community,” Moriarity said.
Twenty-four volunteers help Moriarity run the food shelf. A St. Jude of the Lake parishioner and former food shelf volunteer herself, Moriarity didn’t have previous professional experience running a food pantry and said it took her a while to learn the logistics.
She’s partnering with the Minneapolis-based nonprofit, Foundation for Essential Needs (FFEN), to help the food shelf with its transition phase. The nonprofit has assisted her with the food shelf’s layout and design and provided shopping carts clients will use.
“They go around to different food programs and food shelves and offer suggestions. They've just been incredible, because they have all this knowledge,” Moriarity said of FFEN.
The food shelf is closing out 2022 with the return of its Tree of Light and Remembrance ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Triangle Park.
During the event, Mahtomedi leaders read names of deceased loved ones that were submitted by community members. A Christmas tree is also illuminated with lights, each of which represents one of the names.
“It's very well attended by the community to benefit the food shelf. It's really a heartwarming thing,” Moriarity said.
The lights cost $10 to purchase, and all proceeds go to the food shelf. The order form is available on the food shelf’s page on the St. Jude of the Lake website. Cash donations to the food shelf also will be accepted during the ceremony.
