New coordinator ready to kick off 10th annual Gloria's Shortest Marathon

The 10th annual Gloria's Shortest Marathon, a one-block run organized by Gloria Carpenter to benefit the White Bear Area Food Shelf, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, on Bald Eagle Avenue (between Third and Second streets) in White Bear Lake. Lineup will start at 10:30 a.m.; the race will start at 11 a.m.
Participation in the marathon has been growing every year, said Peggy Parenteau, the event’s new coordinator. Over the past nine years, nearly $95,000 has been raised from marathon proceeds, allowing the food shelf to leverage the funds to purchase $760,000 worth of groceries for the community. Funds raised this year should bump the 10-year total to $100,000.
Ten years ago, Gloria Carpenter brought the event to life. Over the years, she has managed to find loyal sponsors, food donors and volunteers and has provided an incredible service for the food shelf, Parenteau said. Parenteau served as a volunteer for the event for many years, and was eventually asked by Carpenter if she would consider coordinating the event. This year was the year.
“She will now be my right-hand person. This event is so fun, and a joy for everyone involved,” Parenteau said.
The $35 tax-deductible donation per participant ($15 for children under age 12 ) includes: White Castles from Mueller Mortuary for a carb-load before the race, a bottle of water halfway down the block and in celebration of completing the marathon and Caribou Coffee and donut holes at the finish line.
The first 300 participants to register will receive an "I finished the food shelf marathon" T-shirt.
Participants may pick up their T-shirt in advance the evening before, between 4 and 6 p.m Friday, Sept. 23, at the White Bear Area Food Shelf, located at 1884 Whitaker Street in White Bear Lake. T-shirts will also be available the day of the marathon.
