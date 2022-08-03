New coordinator ready to kick off 10th annual Gloria's Shortest Marathon

Participants dash down the block in a previous Shortest Marathon.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

The 10th annual Gloria's Shortest Marathon, a one-block run organized by Gloria Carpenter to benefit the White Bear Area Food Shelf, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, on Bald Eagle Avenue (between Third and Second streets) in White Bear Lake. Lineup will start at 10:30 a.m.; the race will start at 11 a.m. 

Participation in the marathon has been growing every year, said Peggy Parenteau, the event’s new coordinator. Over the past nine years, nearly $95,000 has been raised from marathon proceeds, allowing the food shelf to leverage the funds to purchase $760,000 worth of groceries for the community. Funds raised this year should bump the 10-year total to $100,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.