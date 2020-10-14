MAHTOMEDI — Mahtomedi’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 507 has a new president. Marguerite Norton-Furlong assumed the position in May of this year.
“I’m replacing a gal (Teri Richardson) who’s been doing this for 20 years. After she told me everything she does and what it entails, I was pretty impressed,” Norton-Furlong said.
Richardson stepped down earlier this year and now holds the position of secretary for the unit.
“Other people have to do it. We needed new blood,” said Richardson, who has been a member of the unit for 40 years. She was happy to take on a different role and acknowledges that the unit is made of up strong, dedicated members.
“When we’ve needed help, the members have come,” Richardson said.
Norton-Furlong explained that some women in town got her involved with the unit about four years ago. She initially assisted with the annual Pumpkin Mania event. As she became semi-retired, she found herself wanting to become more involved.
Norton-Furlong explained that to be a member of the Legion, you need to have a family member who has previously served in the military. Norton-Furlong comes from a big military family and several of her brothers have held different ranks in the U.S. Navy.
“This is my way of serving and giving back to my community,” Norton-Furlong said. She noted that the auxiliary has been involved in the Memorial Day Parade and has held different fundraisers to raise money for troops in the area, as well as to benefit the wider community.
The unit also has pull tabs at Frigaard’s in Willernie. The money from charitable gambling goes to support the veterans in the community and other worthy causes.
“We don’t have a building in town, so all the money goes right back into our community troops and scholarships to the high school and things like that,” Norton-Furlong said.
The post meets monthly (with summers off) at a barbershop in downtown Willernie. The post is currently made up of 59 members.
“We’re looking for new members. We just started taking men, too,” Norton-Furlong shared.
She said they’re now encouraging the spouses of veterans to join, which is a new change that has taken place in the last year in an attempt to be more inclusive, since there are more female veterans.
In three years, the unit will celebrate its 100th anniversary. It was founded in 1923.
This year, the unit held a sidewalk silent auction on Oct. 10 in downtown Mahtomedi and Willernie to raise funds for the community and the troops. “We (couldn’t) do it by games and a cake walk for Pumpkin Mania,” Norton-Furlong said, so plans were shifted to hold the event outdoors where social distancing was possible.
