Fewer than 10% of known storm drains have been adopted in the five communities surrounding White Bear Lake. To change that statistic, the White Bear Lake Conservation District is issuing a new challenge.
Why adopt a drain? Stormwater flows directly into local lakes, rivers and wetlands, acting as a conduit for trash, salt and pollutants. The Adopt-A-Drain program gives residents the opportunity to improve water quality by adopting a storm drain in their neighborhood and keep it clear of leaves, trash and other debris. The result is less water pollution.
The conservation district is challenging the five communities around the lake to more than double the number of adopted drains by the end of October.
“There will be no prizes, but our shared reward will be cleaner water and improved drainage on our streets,” said board member Scott Costello.
To volunteer, go to mn.adopt-a-drain.org. Click on “Adopt a Drain,” to see the map of known drain locations and to find instructions. Costello said “it’s a shame more drains aren’t adopted. It should be easy for people to meet our challenge and double the number.”
Results of the challenge will be announced at the district board meeting Nov. 15.
— Debra Neutkens
