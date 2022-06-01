WHITE BEAR LAKE — A permit submitted by a boat rental business was approved by the White Bear Lake Conservation District.
NPQD Rentals LLC out of Maplewood will rent out two watercraft from Matoska Park seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Available for rent are a 2021 Yamaha AR190 and a 2022 Sylvan pontoon. Co-owner Edwin Cervantes indicated on the application that the business expects two to three customers per week.
Board member Meredith Walburg asked if they were renting jet skis but was told personal watercraft was not part of their application. For more information, see npqdrentals.com.
Other approvals by the board at its May meeting included supplemental law enforcement services for 2022. Similar to last year, the board is contracting with Ramsey County’s water patrol for 240 extra hours at $41 per hour, or $9,840.
Walburg said she still sees people bow riding on pontoons and would like the sheriff’s department to issue warnings. She also observes boats following too close to skiers and tubers. Counsel Alan Kantrud said he’ll mention it to the deputies.
Chair Bryan DeSmet shared a letter he drafted on behalf of the district regarding the February 2022 University of Minnesota report on wave height and wave power produced by four recreational wake boats.
The district, which helped fund the study, is asking researchers for more information on how the boat-generated waves compare in height, power and energy to wind-driven waves, and how waves generated from other boats, similar in size and weight to the wake boats, compare to the waves produced by the boats evaluated in the study.
The district also has a new administrative assistant. The board approved hiring Cheri Howe, a retired schoolteacher, at its May meeting. Three applicants were interviewed for the position.
The board voted to donate $200 to the Fourth of July fireworks display.
Lake Quality Chair Mike Parenteau said the Eurasian watermilfoil survey will take place at the end of June with chemical treatment following after the Fourth. Boat landings will also be searched for starry stonewort.
In his monthly report, Parenteau said lake level was 924.16 feet, or 4.75 inches higher than last month. “So it’s up there, and you can tell,” he added.
— Debra Neutkens
