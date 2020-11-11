At a glance, there doesn’t seem to be much connection between marine biologist Rachel Carson and literary giant John Steinbeck, Nobel-winning author of “The Grapes of Wrath.” But for Grant-based writer William Souder, finding the link was a stroke of luck.
“Mad At the World: A Life of John Steinbeck,” released this October, is Souder’s fourth book and third biography.
The idea for a Steinbeck biography came while he was researching his 2012 biography of Carson, “On a Farther Shore.” While writing her own books about marine biology, Carson wanted to emulate another marine biologist, Ed Ricketts. Ricketts was a well-known writer who took a new approach to ecology, categorizing the organisms in the intertidal zone of Monterey Bay, California, by their place in the ecosystem, rather than by taxonomy alone.
When Souder learned more about Ricketts, he learned about his lifelong friendship with John Steinbeck. Each strongly influenced the other throughout their life’s work. They even embarked on a scientific expedition along Mexico’s Gulf of California together, and afterward co-authored a book about the experience, called “Sea of Cortez.”
The story piqued Souder’s curiosity. Steinbeck was a rich subject of exploration, for several reasons.
“If you look at his most important work, his great talent, great characteristic, was his empathy,” Souder said. Often, it was toward the displaced and dispossessed, especially migrant workers, as readers will recognize from “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men,” and throughout his other works.
From start to finish, “Mad At the World” was a five-year project. Souder’s research included travels across the country to university library collections, a cassette tape archive of interviews with Steinbeck’s friends and acquaintances in Salinas, and even correspondence with living members of the family. Much of the information was gleaned from the voluminous collections of letters written by Steinbeck—to friends, colleagues, lovers, editors and new acquaintances.
“He was able to relate to people who were living at the margins of society, who for one reason or another had sort of fallen through the cracks,” Souder said. “Steinbeck understood these people and was able to listen to them and recreate their speech and the way they thought and the way they felt. These are people other people walk past on a city street, (who) in so many ways are invisible and voiceless. He made them visible and he gave them a voice, and I think that is the remarkable feature of so much of his work.”
It’s a concept that might resonate with current-day readers.
“This is our continuing problem, whether it’s homelessness or race; we have a society in which far too many people have been shunted off to the side,” Souder said, “people who are easy to ignore until they’re a problem. And then, of course, once they’re a problem, that multiplies the way the deck is stacked against them.”
Steinbeck’s fury at the disregard and violence toward people living at the margins of society fueled his best work. Souder’s title, “Mad At the World,” is in reference to Steinbeck’s intolerance for systemic greed and exploitation at the expense of kindness and human decency.
“The way our society is organized, it relies on being able to push down and oppress a certain portion of the population,” Souder said.
During the Great Depression era, Steinbeck witnessed thousands of migrant workers flooding into California from the center of the country who were looking for work harvesting crops and doing manual labor. The landowners and large farm conglomerates that hired them did everything possible to keep the workers from organizing into unions, even resorting to violence.
“There was this strange equation in which the big farm interests needed these people to do the work; they needed cheap labor just like we do today. They were necessary, but they were also despised. Thought of as being dirty and disease-ridden and dishonest and disreputable. This infuriated Steinbeck.”
Most of the migrant workers were homeless, living in roadside shantytowns, ditches and even open fields. When heavy rains flooded the camps, the rising waters trapped people without food or medical supplies. Although a few organizations attempted to send aid to the desperate workers, the farm companies hired vigilante gangs to block the relief efforts. In a mad rush driven by fury, Steinbeck wrote the novel “The Grapes of Wrath” in only 100 days. “He was motivated to tell the world,” Souder said.
The struggles in Steinbeck’s personal life, in contrast to his literary success, also make him an interesting subject. The writer was married three times and had two sons from whom he was estranged for much of his life.
“In terms of the life he lived, he’s a deeply flawed man who had great success in his chosen career but made a mess of much of his personal life. For a biographer, that’s a valuable thing,” Souder said.
And perhaps most interesting of all, Steinbeck lived and wrote through one of the most dramatic periods of change in history. The Wright Brothers launched their first successful flight around the time Steinbeck was born, and just a few months after his death in 1968, Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.
“He’s been dead a little over 50 years, but he’s relevant again today because of the books he wrote in the 1930s that have to do with human migration and other disasters that are familiar to us now,” Souder said.
