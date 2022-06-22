New arts center program inspired by book about bear

It’s fitting that the book chosen for a special arts center program is about a bear.
Just announced, the program is called the Big Read. The White Bear Center for the Arts (WBCA) was among just three Minnesota nonprofits selected by the National Endowment for the Arts to host the program, which includes a $17,900 stipend.
For the 2022-2023 season, the WBCA will be partnering with community groups to create programming surrounding the “The Bear,” written by Andrew Krivak.
A post-apocalyptic fiction, the book traces the journey of a young girl who lives off the land and follows a mysterious talking bear as she tries to survive in a world without other humans.
“The book asks us to consider the stories and mythologies we grow up with, how these are passed down and what they tell us about our perception of ourselves and our relationship with the natural environment,” noted a WBCA press release.
The arts center chose “The Bear” for obvious reasons. Take a stroll downtown and you will see more white bears than you can count.
“The bear is far more than a community symbol — it contributes to residents’ sense of local identity,” read the release, which cited research gathered by Press Publications on the origin of the story that gave White Bear Lake its name.
The version of the story commonly told is a love story. It follows a young Indian warrior who rescues a maiden from a rival tribe from a giant white bear. Versions of the Dakota legend exist in letters, guidebooks and 200-year-old historical documents. The story has been altered, rewritten, popularized by Mark Twain, celebrated, scrutinized and reclaimed in turn.
As part of the Big Read, WBCA will provide six months of programming around the book, beginning with the autumnal equinox Sept. 22 and ending with the vernal equinox March 20.
As a culmination of the project, the center will host an installation and dedication ceremony for “Spirit Bear,” a white bear sculpture created by Robin Tost.
WBCA will offer a class each month connected to “The Bear,” such as nature writing, herbalism, or mythology. The arts center will also partner with Century College, the Bell Museum, Ramsey County libraries and the White Bear Lake Historical Society to explore themes from the book.
A full list of programming will be posted at whitebeararts.org/the-big-read.
— Debra Neutkens
