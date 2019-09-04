WHITE BEAR LAKE — The final plat for White Bear Lake Apartments, the 192-unit, market-rate complex on County Road E and Linden Avenue, was approved Aug. 27 by the City Council. Councilman Steven Engstran voted no.
The applicant, Schafer Richardson, has settled on a name for the apartment complex. According to a city memo, it will be named The Barnum, after Villeroy B. Barnum, who is referenced as one of the first settlers in the city, and the Barnum Hotel, one of many resorts on the lake during the 1850s.
Access from County Road E will have a curb cut positioned to provide a shared drive with property to the west. This was negotiated with the county and is a key ingredient in the approval of site access to the roadway.
In order to function properly, it was noted in the memo, the shared access needs a reciprocal easement; granting rights through the apartment parcel side of the curb cut to the Stadium properties and conversely granting rights through the Stadium side of the curb cut to the apartment property.
The developer agreed to provide a reciprocal access easement with the condition that should the proposed redevelopment of the parcel to the west (the Stadium property) be significantly different from an up to 260-unit apartment complex, White Bear Lake Apartments LLC has the right to revisit the maintenance costs allocations.
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.