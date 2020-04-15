Those responsible for overseeing wastewater systems are urging people to flush only the three P’s: pee, poop and paper. The last means only toilet paper; not napkins, tissues or towels. And definitely not wet wipes.
The unprecedented shortage of toilet paper may force people to search for toilet paper alternatives without realizing the repercussions. So area public works directors are reminding residents to dispose of non-toilet paper items in the trash instead of flushing them down the toilet.
Wipes may be branded as flushable, but the disposable products are loathed by municipal employees who have to remove massive globs of commingled wipes jamming up sewer pumps. The troublesome wipes clog up impellers on the pumps, tripping breakers and locking up motors.
Of the many things people flush down their commode, wet wipes give public works the biggest headaches.
“We have had problems with people flushing the wipes since they started being labeled and advertised as flushable,” reported Scott Anderson, Hugo’s director of public works. “They easily plug the pumps in the city’s lift stations and create an emergency call-out scenario. With the toilet paper shortage, we expect this to become a more common problem.”
Anderson added that several groups are lobbying to get laws in place to prohibit manufacturers from advertising wipes as “flushable.”
White Bear Lake hasn’t had any blockages due to flushing non-toilet paper products, but Public Works Director Paul Kauppi said the city has increased lift station inspections and performed extra jetting on critical sewer mains as a precaution. Extra jetting removes smaller buildups before they become backups, he explained.
White Bear Township Public Works Director Dale Reed shared a tweet from the Metropolitan Council that asked people not to treat toilets like trash cans. “Let’s all do our part to keep our sewers from clogging,” it said. “If it isn’t toilet paper or doesn’t come out of your body, throw it in the trash.”
