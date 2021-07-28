ST. PAUL — The Court of Appeals affirmed a District Court decision to dismiss a nuisance claim filed by appellant Docks of White Bear Lake.
The three-judge panel wrote that there was "no genuine issue of material fact regarding whether the appellant suffered an actionable injury."
Docks of White Bear Lake, managed by Brian McGoldrick of Stillwater, filed suit in April 2020 against a neighboring marina, Tally’s Dockside, claiming a fuel tank violates state laws and is an environmental hazard and private nuisance to his operation.
Since 1991, Tally’s has leased a city-owned parcel of land at the end of Whitaker Street for an above-ground fuel tank that dispenses gas to White Bear Lake boaters. In 2018, Tally’s owners, Keith and Jan Dehnert, upgraded the grounds and dispenser line for the 2,000-gallon tank. At the same time, the city agreed to extend their lease to 2039 and to reinforce the retaining wall on the parcel. The tank was temporarily removed to complete the work.
Docks of White Bear sought a temporary injunction before the upgrades were completed, claiming the location of the tank was illegally placed on public right of way and did not meet state fire code. A district court judge denied the injunction because McGoldrick’s marina failed to show irreparable harm. Both Tally’s and the city moved for summary judgment, maintaining the claimed nuisance did not cause "actionable" injury.
District Court Judge Lezlie Ott Marek dismissed the claims, granting summary judgment. She stated that the presence and location of the tank is not a nuisance. She pointed out there have been no spills or accidents related to the fuel tank and that it is located in a safe and practical location. The court also concluded that the statute of limitations barred the nuisance claim, which expired in 2010.
In the appeal, Docks of White Bear attorney Nathan Hansen argued that the record contains disputed facts regarding injury and nuisance, and raised concern about the risk of future gas leaks or explosions. The appeals panel called the concern "speculative" and a statement that "cannot create a genuine issue of material fact."
Wrote lead Judge Jeffrey Bryan in the July 12 decision: "Because the record cannot support a finding that the existence and location of the fuel tank materially and substantially interfered with Docks of White Bear’s property interests, the appeals court affirmed district court’s decision. When, as here, the defendant moves for summary judgment, the motion must be granted when the record lacks proof of ‘an essential element of the plaintiff’s claim.’
"We conclude that no genuine dispute exists regarding whether the fuel tank has materially and substantially interfered with Docks of White Bear Lake’s property interest. The nuisance claim fails as a matter of law."
Tally’s Dockside was represented by GDO Law of White Bear Lake.
The injury identified: that the existence an location of the fuel tank does not comply with the Minnesota State Fire Code, is not an actionable injury. For one, Tally’s received regulatory permission and approval to operate the fuel tank at the location despite general code provisions.
Tally’s is the only full-service marina that dispenses fuel on the lake. Owners Keith and Jan Dehnert lease right of way from the city for the tank at the end of Whitaker Street in an arrangement that extends to end of 2039. Docks of White Bear Lake adjoins the right of way on property owned by the White Bear Shopping Center and leased to McGoldrick’s marina.
— Debra Neutkens
