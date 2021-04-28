WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The area group watching Water Gremlin’s every move is asking the company to “please care.”
In an open letter posted on its website, the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) implores Water Gremlin to care about the community and its impact on it.
“The April 2021 Stipulation Agreement outlines 23 violations that are serious,” the letter reads. “Most are not simple administrative mistakes. They are harmful violations that common-sense (and care) could have avoided.”
The women behind NCCG’s letter, Leigh Thiel, Sheri Smith and Kelly Tapkan, all live within a mile of the plant. They question why it takes working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to understand common-sense laws and regulations put into place to protect community, workers and the environment.
“The violations are serious,” read the letter. “Very few are ‘administrative’ in nature. Instead, the majority seem to result from a culture of disregard for the impacts of your lead-based business.”
NCCG ended its April 19 communication noting it has been waiting for more than two years for Water Gremlin to make meaningful change and prove to the group that its actions will be better than the last 17-plus years have shown. “Please start” now, they conclude.
— Debra Neutkens
