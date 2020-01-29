WHITE BEAR LAKE — A man was sentenced to prison last month in connection with a robbery of Keys Café in downtown White Bear Lake and Gold Liquors in Vadnais Heights in April 2018.
Cory Jay Rosillo, 48, of Forest Lake, was charged with two burglary-related felonies that summer. He pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of a tool to aid burglary. He failed to appear for a hearing regarding the case the following spring and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records. He was arrested last month. A hearing was held and he was convicted for burglary tool possession, a felony. Charges for aid in a third-degree burglary were dismissed.
Rosillo was sentenced to about two years and two months in prison, according to court documents. He was given credit for about 600 days. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $650.
The other suspect, Jeffrey Joseph Krieger, 46, of St. Paul, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court in November 2018, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a felony. A second-degree burglary tool possession charge was dismissed. He was sent to prison for 17 months.
At Gold Liquors on County Road E, Rosillo apparently attempted to steal a cash register. The incident was caught on store surveillance video. Later in the day, he was caught on surveillance video at Keys Café in downtown White Bear Lake taking $200 from a front cash register. Krieger was apparently seen entering a back office with bolt cutters and allegedly cut two locks on a file cabinet and stole cash.
Sara Marie Moore
