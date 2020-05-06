On May 7, the National Day of Prayer, when all great religions join in celebrating the gift of prayer, it got me thinking, especially during this pandemic: Does God even hear us?
YES! God hears us, even when we are struggling to hear God’s voice. Sometimes answered prayers look a lot like a letter from a loved one when least expected, a call or text on a lonely day, delivered groceries, hearts in windows, flowers blooming or music that sets us free. See, even during times of suffering we may not get the answer we want, but it does not stop God from showing up.
God often meets us in prayer through the loving actions of others, like medical professionals, “essential” workers, family, friends and even strangers. Seeing love in action is seeing God and prayers in action. That is why I know prayer works. Because prayer is not just a noun, it is a verb. It is something we do, but it also does something to us. Prayer is what centers us, connects us with our Creator who cares deeply for us and reminds us we are not alone.
Prayer also leads us to act. When we pray for the forgiveness of sins, it should lead us to forgive others. When we pray for light in the darkness and love where we are seeing hate, prayer helps shape us into becoming light and love in the world. When we feel lost and alone yet know God promises to be with us in prayer, we look for how to be with those who are lost and alone so they know God has not abandoned them.
As part of our May Prayer initiative at St. Andrew’s, we are encouraging our community (which is also all of you) to pray the same prayer for 30 days. Each day we record someone saying the prayer in our community. When I went into our community, I saw a mail truck and stopped to ask the mail carrier, Al, if I could say a prayer in front of his truck. Not only was he on board, he was grateful and wanted to join me. He shared that prior to the pandemic, essential workers rarely got thanked. So, Al, thanks. Thanks for helping us all stay connected through letters and packages and for praying with me and reminding me what a difference a prayer can make.
I hope you will join us in prayer and look for our daily Facebook prayer posts. Know you are being prayed for! You can join us any time, even in active prayer like making masks, donating money to our local food shelves, singing along to online worship. Life is a prayer, not just one day.
Our Daily Community Prayer
Gracious God, as we grow weary from this virus, we boldly ask for a cure. As we struggle with fears and anxieties, with focus and finding our way forward, assure us of your presence. We give thanks that even in the face of the unknown, we are completely known by you.
Thank you for all those working to preserve and renew life and health. Protect and give them strength for the days ahead. Thank you for all those who make us feel connected and cared for. Shield and bless our most vulnerable and the unemployed.
Provide wisdom to leaders as difficult decisions need to be made. Provide supplies, vaccines and safe places for treatment. For all the sick and suffering, bring healing. For all those grieving, bring comfort. Help us to trust you and your love for all.
Renew me. Restore me. Give me your peace and the inspiration to spread your healing love. AMEN
Breckenridge is senior executive pastor at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.
