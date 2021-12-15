Hundreds of National Guard members from around the state and country participated in a recent training session at Century College and other state colleges that was coordinated to help address staffing shortages at healthcare facilities during a period of heightened need due to the continuing pandemic. The Minnesota State Healthcare Training Network was mobilized to respond to a request from the Minnesota National Guard to provide Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training.
After successfully completing 75 hours of in-person and hybrid training, students that pass a written and skills exam are placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry and can continue working as a nursing assistant in a high demand field.
