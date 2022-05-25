When Lily Pederson captured the state all-around championship in her age group March 19, she was just getting started.
The White Bear Lake sophomore won a seven-state regional a week later, and last weekend emerged as one of 12 age-group national champions at the USA Gymnastics meet held May 10-15 in Mesa, Arizona.
“It feels like a dream, like I'm walking on clouds,” Pederson said. “It just feels amazing. It feels like all of my hard work has finally paid off.”
At nationals, there are 12 sessions, each with 56 gymnasts (seven from each of the eight regions), with age groups from Junior A, the youngest, to Senior F, the oldest.
Pederson won the Junior E with a score of 39.175, which was third-highest overall in the meet, behind the top two in Senior F.
A member of the Flips Gymnastics club in White Bear Lake, she placed third at nationals a year ago with a 38.3 score. This year, she beat out Avery Neff of Utah, who was second with 39.0, and Lily Bruce of Texas, third with 38.775. That’s the same top three as 2021 when Neff and Bruce were one and two.
Pederson was champion on balance beam with a 9.725 score, second on uneven bars with 9.850, third on floor exercise with 9.80, and third on vault with 9.80.
“I was confident because I had been hitting 100 percent of my routines in the gym,” Pederson said. “At nationals, you pretty much have to go mistake-free and be at the top of your game to win.”
Pederson said she performed some individual routines better in previous meets, but at nationals she executed four events at the best level she’s ever done.
Neff was the pre-meet favorite, having broken 39 multiple times and recorded several perfect 10s. “She had an amazing year,” Pederson said. “I knew that she would be very hard to beat.”
Gymnasts are allowed to have contact with college coaches June 15 after their sophomore year, so that is coming up for Pederson. The national title certainly helps her prospects, with coaches of all the top teams on hand.
“It's nerve-wracking, knowing they are all watching, but also exciting, too,” Pederson said. “I’m very excited to see which schools contact me and offer me official visits. I can't wait to be part of a college team and compete in the NCAA.”
Pederson expressed appreciation to her parents and to Flips coaches Bart and Lori Roskoski “for helping me get to where I'm at. I couldn't have done it without all of their love and support.”
The top four all-around in each session are named to the Developmental Program Junior National Team and invited to National Team Camp in Texas in July. This will be Pederson’s second national camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.