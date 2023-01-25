The White Bear Press organized a selection of local musicians to provide entertainment between games. Live music performances will take place in the Entertainment Tent, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Jan. 26
The White Bear Press organized a selection of local musicians to provide entertainment between games. Live music performances will take place in the Entertainment Tent, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Jan. 26
8 p.m. Arch Allies
The Arch Allies are a high-powered tribute band, performing crowd favorites and classic rock singalong numbers from superstars such as Journey, Bon Jovi, Queen, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar and Tina Turner.
Performance followed by 8:30 p.m. Celebrity Game.
Friday, Jan. 27
8 p.m. Good for Gary
A local cover band, Good for Gary’s seven-piece lineup plays the Top 40 dance hits of yesterday and today. Hip-hop, pop and radio dance hits are their specialty.
Performance followed by 8:30 p.m. White Bear Alumni Game.
Saturday, Jan. 28
12-12:30 p.m. Chester Bay (rinkside)
Chester Bay is a Minneapolis-based rock band that incorporates folk, reggae, ska and country music into its sound.
Performance followed by Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi (boys) game.
3:30-4 p.m. Dave Burkart
Dave Burkart is an acoustic solo artist from St. Paul who draws on folk roots for his bluesy and rock-inspired sound.
Performance followed by Hill Murray vs. White Bear Lake (boys) game.
7:30 p.m. Tim Sigler Band
The Tim Sigler Band is for country fans in the audience. Past albums have included musical tributes to Eric Church and Bruce Springsteen.
Fireworks at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
12-2 p.m. School of Rock
Students from the School of Rock program in Minneapolis will take a turn on the stage, playing rock classics.
3-5 p.m. Jake Nelson Band
Singer-songwriter Jake Nelson grew up in White Bear Lake and is a hometown favorite for his folk and country sound.
