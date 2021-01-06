Music store goes silent but new plans in works

The “musical doors” at Evans Music have closed but the building’s owners are strumming new life into the 1880’s structure.
The Evans family has owned the Third Street building since 1986, when they bought it from Joe and Taffy Benson and relocated their music store from the back (parking lot) side of 4748 Washington Square. The business has operated for 40 years, selling instruments and accessories, providing lessons and holding recitals in downtown White Bear Lake.
“Hopefully its students, customers, teachers and staff will carry fond memories of their experiences at Evans,” said Cathy Evans, adding that it’s their understanding a plan to continue music education is being developed in the area.
According to Evans, current business owners Gary and Susan Dupre have liquidated the inventory, including display cases. The couple, musicians and longtime instructors who bought the business in 1997, did not wish to be interviewed once word went out the store was closing. Their last day was Dec. 31.
“We are now in the process of restoring the inside of the building, taking out the lesson rooms, exposing the tin ceiling, etc. to accommodate the new tenants who happen to be our son Dan and his wife Amanda,” Evans wrote in an email. The couple own Haus Theory in North St. Paul, which sells mid-century vintage and modern furnishings and home goods.
Once restorations are made, they plan to invite the historical society to check it out. In “Looking Back at White Bear Lake,” by Cynthia Vadnais, Joseph Burkard’s Blacksmith Shop is listed as the two-story brick building’s first occupant. Centerville’s first blacksmith, he moved to White Bear Lake in 1875. Hamilton Hardware, owned by Hugh Hamilton, also occupied the building and in the late 1970s, it was the home of Quirk of Fate.
The family plans to place a large sign saying “Thank you” to the community in the front window with farewell messages from former teachers and staff. COVID prevents any kind of party, Evans said.
A “celebratory taking down” of the Evans Music sign will likely occur in March when renovations are complete, with the store opening in spring.
— Debra Neutkens
