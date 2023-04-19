Music center signage issue ends on good note

WHITE BEAR LAKE — It’s not often City Council disagrees with both the Planning Commission and staff recommendations. But that happened when McNeely Music Center (MMC) requested a variance to move its monument sign 3 inches from the property line.
The planning department didn’t see that a practical difficulty in the owner’s request made the sign relocation necessary, and felt deviation from code could “slowly alter the city’s essential character.”
MSR Design Project Manager Sean Higgins, representing the music center, explained to City Council April 11 that there was indeed practical difficulty. The current setback only allows for a sign to sit parallel to Hwy. 61, which creates legibility issues for motorists trying to read the sign, he explained. If the sign sits perpendicular to the roadway and the flow of traffic, it’s easier to see, isn’t a public safety issue and is “a good reason to approve the variance.”
The new center, currently under construction in the arts district at 4910 Hwy. 61, is requesting a variance from 24 inches to 3 inches. A sign variance was approved in 1998 that allowed a 32-square-foot monument sign to be set back 2 feet from the western property line along 61, rather than the required 10 feet. The original sign, as mentioned earlier, would be parallel to the highway.
The applicant requested a variance down to 3 inches in order to reorient the sign and increase its visibility. The new electronic sign will be 7.6 feet high, 19 square feet and perpendicular to Hwy. 61.
Both the Planning Commission and staff recommended denial of the request because a practical difficulty was not demonstrated.
The awkward shape of the lot also presented practical difficulty and the need for a variance, noted Brian Bell, outside counsel representing the Manitou Fund, parent company of MMC. The attorney also addressed the Planning Commission’s concern that approval would create a precedent. “A variance must be decided on its own merits,” Bell said. “The degree to which it sets precedent is not germane. There are practical difficulties due to the shape of the lot.”
Higgins pointed out that properties adjacent to the center all use monument signs to advertise their locations, arguing they are consistent in size and location with the immediate area.
Mayor Dan Louismet said he’s excited to see the new music center. “It’s a great asset to the community. The notion that a sign needs to be 21 inches closer or it creates practical difficulty isn’t a level I can get to. I’m not sure it makes much of a difference.”
The project manager explained again that the sign needs to be further west to be perpendicular. If it is 21 inches east, the sign must be parallel.
Council Member Dan Jones said he didn’t see the request as setting a precedent. “The horse is out of the barn in this area (as signs are concerned). I want to give the center the best opportunity, so I am against denial.”
A motion to deny the variance failed to garner a second, so the resolution was not approved. Council voted 5-0 directing staff to bring back a new resolution listing findings of fact.
Background information provided by the planning department indicated five variances were granted the applicant in 2022 for parking, setbacks and type of exterior building material. A former real estate office building sat on the parcel until it was demolished in 2022 and construction began. There was a pause over winter due to necessary design changes after discovering a high water table, but is underway again.
The MMC will provide access to high-quality music education and offer 18 teaching studios and a basement recording studio.
