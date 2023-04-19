Music center signage issue ends on good note

McNeely Music Center hopes to receive a variance allowing their sign to be easily  noticed by passerby.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — It’s not often City Council disagrees with both the Planning Commission and staff recommendations. But that happened when McNeely Music Center (MMC) requested a variance to move its monument sign 3 inches from the property line.  

The planning department didn’t see that a practical difficulty in the owner’s request made the sign relocation necessary, and felt deviation from code could “slowly alter the city’s essential character.” 

