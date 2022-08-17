WHITE BEAR LAKE — More questions need to be answered before an ordinance is imposed on the sale of edible cannabis products.
City Council came to that conclusion and tabled a proposed interim ordinance that places a moratorium on the sale of certain THC products, which became legal July 1.
The moratorium gives staff time to research the products and decide if it’s something the city wants to control.
Minnesota’s new law allows THC products to be sold if certain requirements are met, including that there are not more than 5 mg of THC per dose and 50 mg per package. A purchaser must also be at least 21.
There is currently no state-level license required to sell THC products.
A moratorium will not stop consumers from buying out of state and having product shipped to White Bear Lake, said a co-owner of Nothing But Hemp, a downtown business that opened in 2019. It will likely force him to close, Steven Brown told council.
Brown offered to partner with the city and educate staff and council about the 150 cannabinoids that come from the hemp plant.
“THC seems scary, but our customers take these products for health reasons, not to feel intoxicated,” Brown said, adding his business sells mostly to elderly people who are in pain, can’t sleep or are dealing with anxiety.
The moratorium would apply to all cannabis products, which Mayor Dan Louismet said is something that needs clarification.
“What is new after the law?” the mayor asked Brown. “It took down the milligrams we were allowed to sell,” Brown replied. “I used to have higher milligram products that were Delta 8. We had to ship those products over 5 mg to our Florida locations.”
Council Member Bill Walsh said he isn’t comfortable telling current hemp stores they can no longer sell something they could sell before a moratorium. “I thought we were grandfathering local businesses in with this,” he said.
Council Member Dan Jones said the legislation is a “hot mess. Did we legalize pot? I don’t know. And let’s talk about the board of pharmacy (which enforces the law). They have 23 employees and no testing facilities. I don’t want it being sold on every corner. I don’t want the Wild West coming to town. That is my concern. I think we should table.”
Brown said “lines were out the door” after the law changed. The mayor observed that something changed July 1 to attract them. “I don’t understand the chemical nature behind this, but now a lot of people want it.” Brown responded that it is due to media coverage.
Walsh wondered if the change was because there is something new or are they new customers who learned about it from the media?
Council Member Kevin Edberg said there is a lot of conflicting information and ignorance on the council’s part that requires study. “I’m on board with study, but I don’t want to conduct our study in a way that harms existing business,” he said.
Mayor Louismet admitted he was more confused than when the meeting started. “My understanding is we’re only placing a moratorium on that which is sold after July 1. We have an ambiguity here. We need to get smarter on this.”
The matter was tabled until the second meeting in September.
