WHITE BEAR LAKE — Blaming the Legislature for leaving “little regulatory guidance” for municipalities after legalizing certain edible cannabis products, City Council felt it had no recourse but to place a 12-month moratorium on their sale.
Hitting the pause button gives the city time to study the need to regulate tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products legalized by the state July 1. The new Act allows sale of edible cannabis products that are not more than 5 mg of THC per dose and 50 mg per container. Purchasers must be 21.
The legislation did not address local regulation on their sale, which the city feels has left them uncertain as to scope of authority. There is currently no state-level license required to sell cannabis products and the state Board of Pharmacy, which has oversight, does not test or approve products prior to their sale.
At its July 12 meeting, City Council discussed a 12-month moratorium to allow staff time to study the topic. A second reading and public hearing occurred Aug. 10, but nothing was decided. Ultimately the moratorium ordinance was tabled to last week’s Sept. 27 meeting.
Noting that “other than Rush Line, this is the most emails and phone calls I’ve received on a topic,” Mayor Dan Louismet gave people another chance to speak on the issue.
Business owner Rob Wazwaz, a White Bear Township resident, employs up to 10 people at his two E-cig FireHouse Smoke shops. He told council the THC products he sells are important to his customers, who thank him “all the time” for helping them sleep and manage anxiety. “My customers will go to neighboring cities or buy online,” he said. “This product helps people. I will lose both my shops (with a moratorium). This is how I support my family of seven.”
Following a statement by Wazwaz that the city is “making a mistake to ban products,” the mayor told him that statement is not entirely true.
“I want to dispel misconceptions regarding what this moratorium actually means. One business has a petition that we want to ban hemp products. That isn’t true,” Louismet said. “We have a carefully worded moratorium. It defines cannabis products as edible products regulated by the Act. It does not apply to medical cannabis or nonedible products lawful to sell before the law was enacted.
“It seems to me there is a whole body of products that residents in White Bear Lake enjoy for a whole host of reasons. We’re not trying to upset that. This is a rather new phenomenon. The moratorium is set at one year, which is standard. It does not have to go that long.”
Another White Bear Township resident, Kevin Schoonover, also went to the podium to say he is an “advocate of cannabis as a holistic solution and a functional way for people to address a variety of issues.” He added the products help him sleep and to control anxiety. “They made a transformational impact on my life,” he said.
Schoonover maintained that cannabis is here to stay and the goal of every city should be how to promote it safely and responsibly. “It will be part of this community whether it’s sold here or not,” he continued. “The city has opportunity to be a leader on that conversation in the state of Minnesota.”
Louismet pointed out that the issue is not unique to White Bear Lake. “The Legislature left little regulatory guidance. The moratorium prohibits sale but also requests staff do a thorough study of this issue so the outcome is 1) we don’t regulate it at all, which I don’t think will happen; 2) we prohibit it; or 3) do it right by setting up a zoning code.”
The mayor, who is an attorney, told council he read the state and federal law. “I’m a pretty sharp attorney and, to be honest, it’s hard to make heads or tails of this law. They dropped the ball horribly. That’s why we need to hit the pause button.”
What concerns Council Member Dan Jones is not about using the product, but where it’s sold and who is selling it. “The law is muddy,” he stated. “I support legalization of THC but this is about regulating where it’s sold. It is a narcotic. People who cut hair need a license. People who sell a mood-altering narcotic do not need licensing? Our ordinances need to address that.”
Council Member Kevin Edberg also supported a moratorium. More specifically, he supports licensure and zoning. “All other issues should be regulated at the state level,” he said. “Retailers should be required to be licensed so we know where the venues are and to allow law enforcement ensures conformance.”
Edberg wants the city manager to give a quarterly status report to council regarding study of the potential impacts of product sales and licensing and related regulation. “I don’t want foot-dragging on this. While the cost to existing businesses might be small, it’s not non-zero,” said the councilman. “We should not dally. There are impacts.”
Jones said he’d like to see the issue resolved by Jan. 1.
City Manager Lindy Crawford reminded council that staff has already started researching the issue. “Please trust me,” she said. “I know what other cities are doing. I don’t plan on this even taking six months.”
Taking a different view, Council Member Bill Walsh feels council should wait and see what the Legislature does regarding clarification and the regulatory authority of local governments. “If they change the law, we’d have to do it again. It’d be a waste of time.”
Edberg disagreed, saying it wasn’t necessary to wait for the Legislature to adjourn, which would be in May. “We can act on our issues of zoning and licensure. Those are squarely inside our authorities.”
The interim moratorium was approved 5-0 and is effective immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.