WHITE BEAR LAKE — Blaming the Legislature for leaving “little regulatory guidance” for municipalities after legalizing certain edible cannabis products, City Council felt it had no recourse but to place a 12-month moratorium on their sale. 

Hitting the pause button gives the city time to study the need to regulate tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products legalized by the state July 1. The new Act allows sale of edible cannabis products that are not more than 5 mg of THC per dose and 50 mg per container. Purchasers must be 21. 

