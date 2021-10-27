Following a comprehensive search and interview process, the mayor and City Council announced their selection of Lindy Crawford to serve as the next city manager for the city of White Bear Lake. Crawford will vacate her current position as city administrator/public utilities general manager for the city of Mora, where she has served since 2018. Prior to her time in Mora, Crawford was city administrator for the city of Tonka Bay. Her first official day of duty in White Bear Lake will be Dec. 20, 2021.
“Lindy is an excellent fit for the organization and the community,” said Mayor Jo Emerson. “Her talent, energy and commitment to public service are the characteristics we sought and found in Lindy."
Crawford was among five finalists selected by the mayor from a field of 13 semifinalists. A consulting firm vetted a total of 33 applicants to provide the semifinal list.
Crawford is replacing Ellen Hiniker, who is retiring from city management on Dec. 17 after 21 years of service to the city of White Bear Lake, the last six as city manager.
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.