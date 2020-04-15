WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Water Gremlin has made “significant progress” in addressing the Nov. 4, 2019 court order, according to a certified industrial hygienist with Wenck, the third party that monitors the company in its monthly report to District Court Judge Leonardo Castro.
In fact, Wenck is asking that its full-time presence be reduced at Water Gremlin because many of the programs and processes required in the order are in place. The environmental consultant proposes 16 to 20 hours per week on site for six weeks after court approval and 8 to 16 hours per week until the end of July. Time spent beyond July is to be determined.
Wenck will continue to provide spot checking and compliance oversight, as it has been doing throughout duration of the court order.
According to the environmental company’s March 31 report, all floor areas have seen a reduction of lead levels compared to lead levels taken before the court order. A few areas have lead levels that have increased since February, such as the main hall to the plant, main locker room stairs and the main locker room; however, the company is reviewing housekeeping policies and resources to address these areas.
Also noted in the report to the judge:
• Security guards continue to monitor hygiene practices and bootie procedures. Compliance rates remain in the 94 to 100% range.
• Employees' hands, hair, face and neck were tested for lead between Feb. 27 and March 25. None tested positive. Only 2% of shoes tested positive for lead.
• Water Gremlin continues to observe employee hygiene behaviors and collect qualitative lead wipe tests on all production employees as they leave the facility. "The data supports the positive impact that employee hygiene behaviors have in effectively reducing lead contamination and take-home lead,” read the report. Wenck recommends a transition to random qualitative spot checks instead of testing all employees.
• With the exception of three hairnets, 339 samples, or 99% of hairnets, were negative for lead. The positive hairnets belonged to two maintenance employees and one die cast operator. Wenck recommends that use of hairnets be discontinued, except for those employees that maintain machines.
• The interim hygiene trailer project was issued a building permit; however, the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order may have unknown impacts on the construction start schedule. Water Gremlin is conferring with the contractor to assess impact.
The permanent hygiene project was submitted for building permit review on Feb. 12 by Anderson Construction. The review is still pending at the township.
• Vacuuming uniforms showed a significant reduction in surface lead levels. Wenck believes the method can be used in lieu of more costly methods, such as air showers.
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.