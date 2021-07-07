WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The quarterly report on Water Gremlin provided by a third-party monitor to District Court June 30 indicated that overall, the company’s housekeeping practices and activities have reduced lead levels at the facility.
The status report from Wenck Associates, an environmental consultant retained by Water Gremlin as a result of the 2019 court order, included lead surface sampling on two different dates and employee testing.
The consultant’s report indicated spot checks of employees’ hands, hair, face and neck, and random shoe tests, revealed no positives for lead, concluding, “data supports the positive impact that employee hygiene behaviors have in effectively reducing lead contamination and take-home lead.”
Regarding that part of District Court Judge Leonardo Castro’s order requiring residential lead testing and cleanup, the report indicated that the Minnesota Department of Health sent notices to current and former employees regarding the option and nine were identified as wanting to move forward.
Blood lead level monitoring is also part of the court order. According to the report, the company conducted testing for full-time production employees in May. Water Gremlin indicated average blood lead level was 6.9 µg/dl (microgram per deciliter), which was down from the 2020 average of 8.2 µg/dl.
The judge recently changed the monitoring requirement from monthly to quarterly. The next report is due for filing by Water Gremlin’s legal counsel Sept. 30.
— Debra Neutkens
