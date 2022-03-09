Mint-condition coach donated to Minnesota railroad museum

The family and estate of Art Pew donated his custom Pullman coach, “The Gritty Palace,” to the Minnesota Transportation Museum. The Jackson Street Roundhouse will become the 1912 car's new home, according to Pew's daughter Mari Pew. It once served as the personal coach for the president of the Rock Island Railroad and is in near perfect condition. Pew and his family used the land yacht to travel North America with family and friends, hooked on to an AMTRAK train.
The dark green 83-foot-long Pullman is elegantly appointed with rich mahogany and polished brass, has four bedrooms and two baths. Railroading was Pew's major avocation. He and his late wife Judy were longtime members and benefactors of the St. Paul railroad museum and helped restore the 1907 Roundhouse building that houses the collection.
— Debra Neutkens
