ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has released a draft minor amendment to Water Gremlin’s air permit.
The White Bear Township company is proposing to convert one solvent-based coater to a non-solvent curing process using ultraviolet light. The proposed change will reduce potential emissions of volatile organic compounds and increase potential emissions of particulates within allowable limits. The proposal is open for public comment through Dec. 17, 2020.
Under state and federal rules, the increase in particulate emissions requires Water Gremlin to apply for a minor amendment to its existing permit. The facility is not expanding its operations and the minor permit amendment concerns only one coater at the facility.
The MPCA is working concurrently on a comprehensive major permit amendment, which will address all operations at the facility. The draft comprehensive amended permit will be released for public comment later this winter.
The agency will host an online public meeting to discuss the draft minor amendment on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be in a virtual format. For details on how to participate in the meeting, visit the MPCA website at
Written comments can be sent by post or email to Sarah Sevcik, MPCA, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155 by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Comments must state your interest, the action you wish the MPCA to take, including specific references, and specific reasons supporting your position.
Meanwhile, a Nov. 16 status hearing in the lawsuit between state commissioners of the Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Health vs. Water Gremlin Company before District Judge Leonardo Castro was closed to the public. The court information office indicated last Friday that the hearing had turned into an off-the-record conference call regarding settlement.
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.