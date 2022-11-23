WHITE BEAR LAKE — A small, rural school in Ghana is getting $600 toward a clean water project thanks to the recent efforts of four Willow Lane Elementary fourth graders.

Alden Chang, Bryelle Cooper, Denver Delaney and Macie Werner won first place for their presentation urging a panel of five judges to support White Bear Lake-based nonprofit H20 for Life.

