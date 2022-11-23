WHITE BEAR LAKE — A small, rural school in Ghana is getting $600 toward a clean water project thanks to the recent efforts of four Willow Lane Elementary fourth graders.
Alden Chang, Bryelle Cooper, Denver Delaney and Macie Werner won first place for their presentation urging a panel of five judges to support White Bear Lake-based nonprofit H20 for Life.
“They have a water crisis there, so they need help to get clean water,” Delaney said of the Ghanian school, Dodome Awiesu Community School.
The team, dubbed “The Water Warriors,” was one of 10 groups of fourth graders who participated in the second annual Minnow Tank project Nov. 15. The project is a partnership between the White Bear Lake Rotary Club and the school.
“It’s all about teaching kids about service and community and giving back,” said Jackie Reis, a Rotary Club member who helped organize the project last academic year.
The teams vied for a piece of the $1,500 prize money donated by Subaru, which the judges divided for the top four teams. The judges critiqued the groups based on their preparedness, enthusiasm, teamwork and creativity.
H20 for Life, founded in 2007 by former Highview Middle School teacher Patty Hall, connects youth with service-learning opportunities to alleviate water crises around the world. The Ghanian school water project is one of several the nonprofit is aiding.
The Water Warriors said they chose to support H20 for Life because they wanted people around the world to have access to clean and safe drinking water.
They played a brief video of a 15-year-old student at Dodome Awiesu thanking the Willow Lane students for trying to support repair work on the Ghanian school’s drinking water borehole. Hall’s son shot the video while he was visiting the school on behalf of H20 for Life.
The fourth grade class at Willow Lane was divided into small groups based on which type of charity the students were interested in supporting. Each group started working with an adult community member who coached them as the students prepared their presentations.
The project teaches students how to work as a team and encourage one another while working toward a common goal. It also shows pupils how everybody is able to make a difference for others.
“No matter how much money you have, no matter how good of a reader you are, no matter what — everyone has the power to make a difference in the lives of others. That’s our goal, is to empower them in their strengths and to use them to make a difference in the world,” said Willow Lane instructional coach Leigh Anderson, who spearheaded the Minnow Tank project with the Rotary Club.
The second-place team, “The Mighty Bed Fighters,” earned $400 for their Minneapolis-based charity, My Very Own Bed. The team consisted of Holly Halverson Vue, Adrianna Labossiere, Oliver Matteson and Torian Newton.
The charity provides new beds to children in the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs who are in need of one. The students said they wanted to support My Very Own Bed because of the importance of a good night’s sleep for kids.
“Everyone should have a bed, because some people are still sleeping on the floor, and it’s really uncomfortable,” Matteson said.
The third-place $300 award went to “The One-Wishers,” which consisted of Jacob Heller, Adrian Hamlin, Lauren Estis and Chloe Cassidy. They urged the judges to support the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
One of only two comprehensive cancer centers in the state, the facility’s research focuses on the causes, prevention, detection and treatment of the disease. The center also aims to improve quality of life for cancer patients and share its research with other medical professionals.
Aaliyah Cargeor, Zakiya Kawo, Melanie Vang and Diana Xiong rounded out the top finishers in fourth place under the team name, “The Helping Hands.” The students promoted the Minneapolis homeless shelter, People Serving People, and earned the organization $200.
“It is cold outside, and we want everybody to have a roof over their heads,” Kawo said. “PSP will provide stable housing plus shelter for homeless kids and their families.”
