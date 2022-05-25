Every 10 years following the federal census, Minnesota undergoes a redistricting process that redraws congressional and state legislative district boundaries.
The purpose of redistricting is to make sure that each legislative district contains roughly the same number of people so that persons in each district are equally represented.
In Minnesota, the state Legislature is responsible for redistricting Minnesota’s Senate and House districts. Since Minnesota’s Senate and House were unable to agree on district maps, the new maps were drawn by a five-member panel of judges.
White Bear Lake, the southern part of White Bear Township, Birchwood, Gem Lake, and Vadnais Heights are now within House District 36B and Senate District 36. The majority of White Bear Township is now within House District 36A and Senate District 36. Dellwood, Mahtomedi and Willernie are now within House District 33A and Senate District 33. Grant now lies within House Districts 33A and 41A, and Senate Districts 33 and 41. Pine Springs is now included in House District 44B and Senate District 44.
The new district boundaries will affect representation by elected officials. The filing period for those seeking election to the Minnesota House and Senate is May 17 through May 31.
New boundaries in the Senate
District 38 is currently represented by Roger Chamberlain. The area that was part of District 38 is now part of Senate Districts 32, 33 and 36.
District 42 currently is currently represented by Jason Isaacson. The area that was part of Senate District 42 is now part of Senate Districts 39, 40, 44 and 36.
District 43 is currently represented by Chuck Wiger. The area that was part of Senate District 43 is now part of Senate Districts 44, 33 and 36.
New boundaries in the House
District 38B is currently represented by Amy Wazlawik. The area that was part of House District 38B is now part of House Districts 36B, 36A and 33A.
District 42B is currently represented by Jamie Becker-Finn. The area that was part of House District 42B is now part of House Districts 44A, 40B and 36B.
District 43A is currently represented by Peter Fischer. The area that was part of House District 43A is now part of House Districts 44A, 36B and 33A.
City, County also redraw boundaries
The redrawing of the boundaries by the state legislature required the City of White Bear Lake to also assess it's ward boundaries based on the last Census. The Boatworks Commons population of 117 was moved from Ward 2 to Ward 1 and a population of 93 residents within a two-block area between Spruce Place and Dorothy Avenue and between McKnight Road and Howard Avenue was moved from Ward 5 to Ward 4. Due to changes in the state Legislature, Ward 3 now contains only one precinct. Residents will be notified of changes to polling locations prior to the ward changes become effective Aug. 9.
Ramsey County Commissioner Districts also saw boundary changes, though none affect the White Bear area. District 7, represented by Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, lost one precinct in the east side of St. Paul.
