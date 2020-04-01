Oilseed and Grain Farming

Vegetable and Melon Farming

Fruit and Tree Nut Farming

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

Other Crop Farming

Cattle Ranching and Farming

Hog and Pig Farming

Poultry and Egg Production

Other Animal Production

Timber Tract Operations

Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products

Logging

Fishing

Hunting and Trapping

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Oil and Gas Extraction

Metal Ore Mining

Support Activities for Mining

Residential Building Construction

Nonresidential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Land Subdivision

Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction

Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Other Specialty Trade Contractors

Grain and Oilseed Milling

Sugar and Confectionery Product Manufacturing

Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing

Dairy Product Manufacturing

Animal Slaughtering and Processing

Bakeries and Tortilla Manufacturing

Other Food Manufacturing

Beverage Manufacturing

Other Wood Product Manufacturing

Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

Converted Paper Product Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Basic Chemical Manufacturing

Pesticide, Fertilizer, and Other Agricultural Chemical Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing

Soap, Cleaning Compound, and Toilet Preparation Manufacturing

Other Chemical Product and Preparation Manufacturing

Plastics Product Manufacturing

Rubber Product Manufacturing

Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel

Alumina and Aluminum Production and Processing

Foundries

Forging and Stamping

Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Manufacturing

Machine Shops; Turned Product; and Screw, Nut, and Bolt Manufacturing

Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing

Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Commercial and Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing

Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing

Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing

Communications Equipment Manufacturing

Audio and Video Equipment Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Other Electronic Component Manufacturing

Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments Manufacturing

Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

Other Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing

Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing

Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution

Natural Gas Distribution

Water, Sewage and Other Systems

Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Lumber and Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Hardware, and Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers

Grocery and Related Product Merchant Wholesalers

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Petroleum and Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers

Beer, Wine, and Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores

Building Material and Supplies Dealers

Grocery Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Gasoline Stations

Department Stores

General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters

Scheduled Air Transportation

Nonscheduled Air Transportation

Rail Transportation

Deep Sea, Coastal, and Great Lakes Water Transportation

Inland Water Transportation

General Freight Trucking

Specialized Freight Trucking

Urban Transit Systems

Taxi and Limousine Service

School and Employee Bus Transportation

Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

Pipeline Transportation of Crude Oil

Pipeline Transportation of Natural Gas

Other Pipeline Transportation

Support Activities for Air Transportation

Support Activities for Rail Transportation

Support Activities for Water Transportation

Support Activities for Road Transportation

Freight Transportation Arrangement

Other Support Activities for Transportation

Postal Service

Couriers

Local Messengers and Local Delivery

Warehousing and Storage

Newspaper, Periodical, Book, and Directory Publishers

Software Publishers

Radio and Television Broadcasting

Cable and Other Subscription Programming

Telecommunications Resellers

Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services

Other Information Services

Monetary Authorities - Central Bank

Depository Credit Intermediation

Nondepository Credit Intermediation

Activities Related to Credit Intermediation

Securities and Commodity Contracts Intermediation and Brokerage

Securities and Commodity Exchanges

Other Financial Investment Activities

Insurance Carriers

Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities

Lessors of Real Estate

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers

Activities Related to Real Estate

Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing

Legal Services

Accounting, Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Services

Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services

Computer Systems Design and Related Services

Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services

Scientific Research and Development Services

Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

Management of Companies and Enterprises

Facilities Support Services

Investigation and Security Services

Services to Buildings and Dwellings

Waste Collection

Waste Treatment and Disposal

Remediation and Other Waste Management Services

Elementary and Secondary Schools

Junior Colleges

Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools

Business Schools and Computer and Management Training

Technical and Trade Schools

Other Schools and Instruction

Educational Support Services

Offices of Physicians

Offices of Dentists

Offices of Other Health Practitioners

Outpatient Care Centers

Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Health Care Services

Other Ambulatory Health Care Services

General Medical and Surgical Hospitals

Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals

Specialty (except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Hospitals

Nursing Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities)

Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities

Continuing Care Retirement Communities and Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly

Other Residential Care Facilities

Individual and Family Services

Community Food and Housing, and Emergency and Other Relief Services

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Child Day Care Services

RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps

Special Food Services

Restaurants

Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Death Care Services

Drycleaning and Laundry Services

Other Personal Services

Religious Organizations

Private Households

Executive, Legislative, and Other General Government Support

Justice, Public Order, and Safety Activity

Administration of Human Resource Programs

Administration of Environmental Quality Programs

Administration of Housing Programs, Urban Planning, and Community Development

Administration of Economic Programs

National Security and International Affairs

