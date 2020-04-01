Oilseed and Grain Farming
Vegetable and Melon Farming
Fruit and Tree Nut Farming
Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
Other Crop Farming
Cattle Ranching and Farming
Hog and Pig Farming
Poultry and Egg Production
Other Animal Production
Timber Tract Operations
Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products
Logging
Fishing
Hunting and Trapping
Support Activities for Crop Production
Support Activities for Animal Production
Support Activities for Forestry
Oil and Gas Extraction
Metal Ore Mining
Support Activities for Mining
Residential Building Construction
Nonresidential Building Construction
Utility System Construction
Land Subdivision
Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction
Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
Building Equipment Contractors
Building Finishing Contractors
Other Specialty Trade Contractors
Grain and Oilseed Milling
Sugar and Confectionery Product Manufacturing
Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing
Dairy Product Manufacturing
Animal Slaughtering and Processing
Bakeries and Tortilla Manufacturing
Other Food Manufacturing
Beverage Manufacturing
Other Wood Product Manufacturing
Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills
Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
Basic Chemical Manufacturing
Pesticide, Fertilizer, and Other Agricultural Chemical Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing
Soap, Cleaning Compound, and Toilet Preparation Manufacturing
Other Chemical Product and Preparation Manufacturing
Plastics Product Manufacturing
Rubber Product Manufacturing
Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
Alumina and Aluminum Production and Processing
Foundries
Forging and Stamping
Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Manufacturing
Machine Shops; Turned Product; and Screw, Nut, and Bolt Manufacturing
Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
Commercial and Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing
Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing
Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing
Communications Equipment Manufacturing
Audio and Video Equipment Manufacturing
Semiconductor and Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments Manufacturing
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
Other Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing
Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing
Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution
Natural Gas Distribution
Water, Sewage and Other Systems
Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Lumber and Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers
Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Hardware, and Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
Grocery and Related Product Merchant Wholesalers
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
Petroleum and Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers
Beer, Wine, and Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers
Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores
Building Material and Supplies Dealers
Grocery Stores
Specialty Food Stores
Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
Health and Personal Care Stores
Gasoline Stations
Department Stores
General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters
Scheduled Air Transportation
Nonscheduled Air Transportation
Rail Transportation
Deep Sea, Coastal, and Great Lakes Water Transportation
Inland Water Transportation
General Freight Trucking
Specialized Freight Trucking
Urban Transit Systems
Taxi and Limousine Service
School and Employee Bus Transportation
Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation
Pipeline Transportation of Crude Oil
Pipeline Transportation of Natural Gas
Other Pipeline Transportation
Support Activities for Air Transportation
Support Activities for Rail Transportation
Support Activities for Water Transportation
Support Activities for Road Transportation
Freight Transportation Arrangement
Other Support Activities for Transportation
Postal Service
Couriers
Local Messengers and Local Delivery
Warehousing and Storage
Newspaper, Periodical, Book, and Directory Publishers
Software Publishers
Radio and Television Broadcasting
Cable and Other Subscription Programming
Telecommunications Resellers
Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services
Other Information Services
Monetary Authorities - Central Bank
Depository Credit Intermediation
Nondepository Credit Intermediation
Activities Related to Credit Intermediation
Securities and Commodity Contracts Intermediation and Brokerage
Securities and Commodity Exchanges
Other Financial Investment Activities
Insurance Carriers
Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities
Lessors of Real Estate
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Activities Related to Real Estate
Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing
Legal Services
Accounting, Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Services
Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services
Computer Systems Design and Related Services
Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services
Scientific Research and Development Services
Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Management of Companies and Enterprises
Facilities Support Services
Investigation and Security Services
Services to Buildings and Dwellings
Waste Collection
Waste Treatment and Disposal
Remediation and Other Waste Management Services
Elementary and Secondary Schools
Junior Colleges
Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools
Business Schools and Computer and Management Training
Technical and Trade Schools
Other Schools and Instruction
Educational Support Services
Offices of Physicians
Offices of Dentists
Offices of Other Health Practitioners
Outpatient Care Centers
Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories
Home Health Care Services
Other Ambulatory Health Care Services
General Medical and Surgical Hospitals
Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals
Specialty (except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Hospitals
Nursing Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities)
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities
Continuing Care Retirement Communities and Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly
Other Residential Care Facilities
Individual and Family Services
Community Food and Housing, and Emergency and Other Relief Services
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
Child Day Care Services
RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps
Special Food Services
Restaurants
Automotive Repair and Maintenance
Death Care Services
Drycleaning and Laundry Services
Other Personal Services
Religious Organizations
Private Households
Executive, Legislative, and Other General Government Support
Justice, Public Order, and Safety Activity
Administration of Human Resource Programs
Administration of Environmental Quality Programs
Administration of Housing Programs, Urban Planning, and Community Development
Administration of Economic Programs
National Security and International Affairs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.