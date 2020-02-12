MAHTOMEDI— The Mahtomedi City Council heard from Nick Anhut, of Ehlers & Associates, regarding a five year street reconstruction and overlay project Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The council's agenda included considering a resolution approving a street reconstruction plan and providing for the sale of $10 million in general obligation bonds.
Anhut said Ehlers & Associates is proposing to include the street reconstruction project, estimated at $1.3 million, in this year’s bonding plan.
Street reconstruction will take place next year and will be repaid through a dedicated tax levy. The revenues are expected to take effect at the end of next year.
Anhut said part of the street reconstruction proceeding is to identify five years worth of other street improvement projects within the city and to identify their cost and propose financing.
The council received a packet with projects in the city’s capital improvement plan, which includes road and storm sewer projects that have been laid out over the course of 2020-2024.
“The entire $10 million will be allocated among different projects. About $6.5 million will go toward road and storm sewer projects during 2020 projects. $1.3 million is allocated toward next year's street reconstruction project and the remaining $2.2 million are water and sewer utility supported bonds that will be relayed through those funds,” Anhut said.
He said the bond issue will be structured for repayment over 15 years. The projects will be paid back through a variety of resources including debt levy, assessments and utility funds. The financing rate is below 2% for the whole $10 million.
A public hearing portion was required for the $1.3 million street reconstruction project. There were no comments, which surprised some council members since the project is so expensive.
“It is a lot of money but we need to do it. But there are a lot of other needs. We are facing a lot of issues related to sustainability and energy conservation and water conservation that affect our community,” said Council Member Jeff Ledermann.The council approved the resolution.
The council will consider proposals for the project and authorize the final plans at its March 17 meeting.
In other action, the council:
• Heard from Jerry Hromatka, of Northeast Youth and Family Services, who presented a brief report. Hromatka also shared that he will be retiring this year after more than 40 years with the organization.
• “We serve all ages and focus on youth ages 5-21. It comes out to about 4,000 youth, adults and families a year,” Hromatka said. Northeast has three main programs: mental health, youth development and case management.S peaking of the budget, Hromatka said 75% of the budget is dedicated to mental health.
• Council Member Dick Brainerd asked specifically about mental health for Mahtomedi. “We do not have a contract with Mahtomedi to do your school base. We inherited a relationship with Mahtomedi when White Bear Lake community counseling center merged with us. I think a piece we deal with is how do we continue to let the folks of Mahtomedi know we’re available and all the programs we have to offer,” Hromatka said.
• Council members said they would like to bring up the topic with the school board to see what programs and support are available to students.
• Recognized Public Works Maintenance Operator Kevin Bartholomew for five years of service to the city. The council also recognized Finance Director Scott Schaefer, who was given a government finance officers association award.
• Swore in Conor Vaughn as a firefighter, after he successfully completed his probationary period.
• Scheduled a meeting with the school board for Feb. 13 at Mahtomedi District Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.