WHITE BEAR LAKE — Jill Mikelson wasn’t ready to stop performing Janis Joplin’s music after she portrayed the legendary 1960s rock singer in the musical, “Love, Janis,” for 10 weeks in 2007.
That musical, which took place at the Ordway Center in St. Paul, inspired Mikelson and other area musicians to create an annual concert honoring the late singer: “Happy Birthday, Janis, A Tribute to Her Life and Music.”
The live music bash returns for its 16th year at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at First Avenue in Minneapolis after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show typically falls in late January to coincide with Joplin’s birthday: Jan. 19.
“It's almost overwhelming because it's so exciting. I feel like the last few years have been really hard for everybody,” Mikelson said.
Mikelson, who recently moved to White Bear Lake, described the “Happy Birthday, Janis” show as “heartwarming, powerful and magical” because of how it brings life and shows support to women rock ’n’ roll artists.
“That's part of who Janice was, as she kind of broke the barrier for women to be able to front a band and to put themselves out there,” Mikelson said.
Allman Brothers tribute band, The Brothers Almanac, will open the show with a 45-minute set. Afterward, Mikelson will take the stage alongside returning guest singers Katy Hays and Jacy Smith and rising Twin Cities vocalists Mae Simpson and Monique Smaz.
The lineup of other band members on stage with Mikelson are mostly the same people who’ve performed in the “Happy Birthday, Janis” show since its inception. Mikelson said they are like family to her, and that this year’s show will therefore feel like a family reunion.
Although Mikelson didn’t start diving into Joplin’s music until 2007, she’s been singing since she was 3 years old, having gotten her start in church.
“Forty years later, I'm still singing, and I think part of it is that I was just born with this connection to music and that I love to perform and I love to share the gift that I was given,” she said. “I think the real part of that is what you get back from the audience, the connection that you are making.”
Besides admiring Joplin for how she paved the way forward for women rock singers, Mikelson also finds inspiration in how Joplin flouted social expectations in her native Texas to pursue her dream of being a musical artist. For instance, she preferred listening to music by Black blues singers instead of the country music that would have been more popular at the time in Texas among white people.
Mikelson also noted how Joplin wasn’t popular with her peers growing up, and that they ostracized her for being different.
“She kind of just embraced that style of being who you are, no matter what anybody says. She grabbed onto that and said, ‘I don't care what anybody says. I'm going to do me,’” Mikelson said.
Mikelson believes there were two sides of Joplin. One side was who she was as a sensitive human who enjoyed art yet who sought love from others; the other side was who she was as a confident and energetic performer.
“Just because somebody looks like they have it all together or looks like they're famous or they should be so happy — that's not always the case. I think it's important to remember both sides of who she was,” Mikelson said.
The “Happy Birthday, Janis” show is Mikelson’s favorite night of the year, and is a departure from what she does as her full-time job working on content production at General Mills.
“This is just the fun part of my life,” Mikelson said of the annual Joplin concert. “Obviously,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.