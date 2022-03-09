On a cool February afternoon, the ice on Centerville Lake is crusty, the sky is awash with a pink sunset and the fish are biting. A group of students from Sunrise Park Middle School are a little way offshore, tugging lines and keeping their eyes glued to the blinking lights on the electronic fish finder next to their hole in the ice.
Their faces light up with excitement each time their rod bends and a crappie or sunfish wriggles up from the dark water. They barely pause to look at their catch before racing to the truck tailgate, where it will be measured. Then the fish is released unceremoniously in a small hole under the tailgate—and it’s on to the next one.
This was the scene Feb. 28 at the Sunrise Ice Fishing Club’s end-of-season tournament event. Social studies teacher Ryan Fitzpatrick and math teacher Travis Littlefield started the ice fishing club in 2021, transforming an annual ice fishing field trip into something a little more substantial. The pair received a $5,500 No Child Left Inside grant from the Minnesota DNR, as well as a $4,600 grant from Cabela’s to supply club members with the equipment to give every student the full ice fishing experience.
“The whole point is making this free to kids who have that opportunity,” Fitzpatrick said.
The funding has provided the club with rods and reels, ice shelters, fish finders and all the gear needed to have a fun time on the ice.
The club has grown in the last year, and now exceeds 40 members. Many of the members are sixth graders who are new to ice fishing.
“We have a lot of younger kids and a lot of kids who had never done it before,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s even more rewarding when we start teaching them how to catch fish and use the electronics.”
Fitzpatrick said that a few students opted to attend Sunrise just to be involved in the ice fishing club. The experience has left a lasting impression—the Monday night tournament drew a group of ninth grade Ice Fishing Club alumnae to assist in measuring and recordkeeping for the younger students. The club has had no trouble finding community volunteers who are happy to help young students build their skills and encourage a love for the outdoors.
Ice fishing has also provided a much-needed opportunity for kids to socialize and bond during the difficult isolation of the pandemic, not to mention a great way to get outside during the winter months.
“There were so many kids coming from different backgrounds and friend groups, and we have a lot of kids that have never interacted with kids in their fishing group,” Fitzpatrick explained. “Last time they were talking normally to a person within 6 feet was probably fourth grade for them. That’s been one of the coolest parts of this year: the different groups of people striking up friendships.”
Starting in fall 2021, the district altered its school start and end times. As a result, Sunrise classes end at 4 p.m., sometimes making it a challenge to have quality time on the ice, Fitzpatrick said.
“Fishing at night has a lot more challenges,” Fitzpatrick said. “One in particular is that bobber fishing is pretty much impossible. So we purchased a few extra Vexilar fish finders.”
The club is broken into smaller groups that meet on different days of the week, which allows every student to have their own electronic fish finder. This electronic equipment uses sonar pulses to detect the relative locations of the lake bottom, the baited line and any nearby fish. All club members have learned to read and operate this equipment over the past winter. Practical skills and an understanding of fish biology, conservation and fishing regulations are as important as the social time on the ice.
Fitzpatrick hopes to see expansion in the future of the club. Last year, club members were able to take a day trip to Rush Lake. Fitzpatrick has already made some connection with resorts and launches in the Mille Lacs Lake area, hoping to arrange something even bigger for next year. Meanwhile, he hopes the club numbers will continue to rise, and to create opportunities for the wider community.
“I think we’ll keep doing this until we don’t have any interest,” he said.
