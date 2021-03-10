Privilege and oppression are parts of an ongoing conversation in many communities, including the White Bear Lake school district. A recent school activity at Sunrise Park Middle School asked students to assess their own level of privilege, which caught the attention of parents in the district.
The activity was designed to be a socio-emotional lesson held during advisory hour, but instructors conducted it with their first-hour classes due to distance-learning scheduling. Students were asked to look at a list of privileged and oppressed social groups, and identify where they might fall into each category. The exercise addressed topics related to racism, sexism, religion, sexuality and xenophobia. Students were also encouraged to engage in meaningful discussion together, listening to understand each other’s perspectives.
Images from the lesson were later shared on social media. Two parents with differing reactions to the activity spoke during the open forum portion of the school board meeting on March 1.
Maria Farrell of the organization Hugo Diversity Strong shared that she was disheartened to see so many parents react negatively to this activity on social media.
“It’s disappointing that as our students and teachers move forward, parents are fighting to have it silenced,” Farrell said. “Choosing to ignore or suppress this lesson is oppression, and evidence of the deep-seated white privilege that exists in schools.”
Farrell called on Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak and the school board to show support for the principal and teachers at Sunrise. “It is imperative that district leadership makes the statement (that) their commitment to equitable schools has not wavered,” she said.
Parent Tamara Comstock also took the podium during public forum to share that she felt the activity unfairly categorized children into reductive groups.
“I don’t understand why we need to treat students that way and put them in a box,” she said. “We need to teach our children to respect everybody, no matter sex, race and citizenship.”
Director of Communications and Community Relations Marisa Vette shared that the intent of the activity was to encourage students listen to different perspectives, and try to put themselves in others’ shoes.
“We appreciate the feedback and the concern expressed by parents and community members,” Vette wrote in an email correspondence. “We are committed to keep improving in order to best serve and meet the needs of all of our students, and we acknowledge that this is an area in which we continue to learn and grow.”
“It is our responsibility to ensure that each of our students’ needs are being met,” said Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak in a statement issued after the meeting. “We know from listening to our students that our continued and sustained commitment to educational equity is a critical part of how we achieve our stated district mission and close gaps that currently exist in our student outcome measures.”
Also present at the meeting were representatives from the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC), who presented an overview of its program as part of the board’s confirmation of concurrence. White Bear Lake is situated in the ancestral homelands of the Dakota and Ojibwe nations, as Director of Equity and Engagement Dr. Marcellus Davis noted while introducing the topic to the board. Every school district with more than 10 American Indian students is required to have a parent advisory committee focused on providing adequate educational and cultural resources for these students.
During his part of the presentation, AIPAC Chair Andrew Adams responded to the community reaction to the oppression and privilege activity.
“To further education, sometimes you have to think outside the box,” he said. “With empathy and critical thinking skills, that sometimes makes you feel uncomfortable. It can be painful but that doesn’t mean you don’t acknowledge it.”
Adams shared that AIPAC held a vote that determined the school district is currently meeting the educational needs for American Indian and Alaska Native students, and asked the school board to ratify with a vote. It was approved unanimously during the operational items segment of the meeting.
In other action, the school board:
• Held a virtual recognition for the talented students who participated in the state Scholastic Art Awards.
• Approved the 2022-2023 school year calendar. The biggest change for students will be a “soft start” at the middle and high school level. Grades 6 and 9 will start school on Sept. 6, while the remaining high and middle school grades begin on Sept. 7.
• Approved updates to several school board policies.
The next school board meeting will be held at the District Center at 5:30 p.m. April 12.
