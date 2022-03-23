The Metropolitan Council is looking for applicants to serve on a Purple Line Community and Business Advisory Committee. The committee, composed of local residents and business representatives, will advise the Met Council/Metro Transit on how the Purple Line can best serve nearby neighborhoods and businesses by providing the community perspective on the project design, engineering, outreach, station area planning and access, as well as construction and operations.
Committee members are selected by elected and appointed officials from along the Purple Line corridor. Members serve for two years. There will be approximately four to six meetings per year at a time that works best for most participants, with opportunities for additional neighborhood-specific involvement. The first committee meeting is expected to be held in June 2022.
To apply to serve on the committee, complete an online form or download an application form on the project website. Submit applications, request a mailed paper copy and direct any questions to Purple Line Community Outreach and Engagement Lead Liz Jones at elizabeth.jones@metrotransit.org or 651-602-1977. Apply by April 22.
