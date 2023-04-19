WHITE BEAR LAKE — A vacant, triangular lot at 2687 County Road D is slated to become a 14-unit memory care facility if all goes as planned.
Owner Brian Winges presented his DigniSuites concept plan to City Council April 11 for review. The proposal would require rezoning from B-2, or limited business, to R-B, residential-business transition, and a probable setback variance.
Winges introduced himself as the founder of Suite Living memory care facilities, which he has since divested, and Comforts of Home. “I’ve been doing this 25 years,” he said, adding he specializes in 32-bed, community-based memory care models.
The developer told council he wants the one-story facility to “look like something you want to move into right away.” Parking would not be an issue, since residents don’t drive.
Winges noted he’s considering opening about five more “modular” facilities “to slide into neighborhoods” around the Twin Cities. Area contractor Paul Bruggeman is a partner in the development concept.
Council Member Kevin Edberg, in whose ward the property sits, acknowledged the site was difficult to develop and deserves conversation about setbacks. “There’s clearly a community need for these services,” he said. “I see no reason why not to encourage the developer to move forward.”
Council Member Bill Walsh agreed, calling the proposal a “perfect use” of a hard-to-develop site.
“I think you’ll love it,” Winges told council. “We offer end-of-life, high-level care in an activity-based model. That’s our forte.”
The piece is the southern portion of a 1.58-acre property located on both sides of County Road D. It once contained a single-family home that was demolished in 2019. The northern portion was rezoned in 2019 to medium-density residential and granted a setback variance for a triplex in 2019. That project was never completed and approvals have expired.
No formal action was taken, as the concept was simply reviewed for feedback purposes. A formal submittal from the developer(s) will follow.
