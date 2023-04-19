WHITE BEAR LAKE — A vacant, triangular lot at 2687 County Road D is slated to become a 14-unit memory care facility if all goes as planned. 

Owner Brian Winges presented his DigniSuites concept plan to City Council April 11 for review. The proposal would require rezoning from B-2, or limited business, to R-B, residential-business transition, and a probable setback variance. 

