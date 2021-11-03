To say football was Mel Boehland’s passion would be an understatement.
“It was a huge passion,” said Pat Boehland, widow of the man who died Oct. 7 of COVID-19 complications.
Mel Boehland was born in 1943 in Bertha, Minnesota, the first of three sons to a farm family. After starring in football and basketball at Bertha-Hewitt High School, he was recruited to play football at the University of North Dakota (UND).
Listed at 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds, Boehland lettered three years with the former Fighting Sioux (now the Fighting Hawks). Following his collegiate playing days and graduation from UND, he joined teammate Dave Osborn in signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 1965. Osborn, as you might remember, went on to a productive playing career as a running back after being selected in the draft.
Boehland, a Shoreview resident, became a longtime friend of his teammates, including Pete Porinsh.
“As a small kid from Williston (N.D.), when I saw Mel at football practice, he was the biggest man I’d ever seen. I didn’t want to run into him,” Porinsh said. “He was genuine, funny and considerate.
“I enjoyed knowing him. I especially enjoyed hearing about his life and successes after UND.”
Boehland, a defensive tackle, was signed as a free agent, but didn’t get to play with the NFL team. His playing days included stints with not-so-well-known teams — the Calgary Stampeders, Chicago Owls and Des Moines Warriors.
After his playing days, he worked with youth in Iowa as an elementary physical education teacher, then moved to the Twin Cities. He is credited with starting the football program at Northwest College (now the University of Northwestern) in Roseville.
His 15-year coaching record from 1974-88 at Northwestern was 77-56-1. One season at North Park College in Chicago wasn’t as successful: his team went 1-8.
So, he turned to the insurance business, first with Allstate, then as an independent serving the area out of his office in White Bear Lake, beginning in 1990 and continuing until his death. The insurance company will be sold, Pat Boehland said, and she will continue with her own management business, which is located in the same building as her husband’s on Highway 96.
She is left with a lot of memories, including worldwide travel.
“We’ve been to every continent except Antarctica,” she said. “His favorite was Scotland. There was something there that grabbed him, maybe the agriculture.”
That may be evident by the fact that Mel was developing a white tomato with the idea of producing white tomato ketchup. “We have a prototype — white Bloody Mary mix,” Pat said.
He also was active in what she termed “the investment breeding of cattle,” and was involved in a partnership that raised high-end cattle.
“He was always into new and creative endeavors,” Pat said.
Allen Anderson’s friendship with Boehland started after they met at a funeral. They later attended professional hockey and football games together.
“... I could tell he was a passionate and kind man,” Anderson said of their meeting. “Our friendship grew. I enjoyed listening to his gardening techniques, his travels, his cattle operations.
“I only knew Mel for a few years, but my life is richer because of it.”
Perhaps most memorable, Pat said, was Mel’s work with people.
“One of his biggest attributes was how he developed people,” she said. “He was such a mentor to a lot of people. He always found a common interest with so many people.”
Boehland is survived by his wife of 28 years; his three daughters, Juanita (Mark Appleton), Sarah (Andy Wilke), Suzanne Boehland; stepsons Jason Maltzen (Tess Snyder), Andrew (Kirsten) Maltzen; nine grandchildren; brothers Virgil (Lila) Boehland, Lyle Boehland (Marie Englebrecht); and many nieces and nephews.
Abe Winter is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.