Finding telephone meetings too cumbersome, a socially distanced White Bear Township Board resumed meeting in person at Heritage Hall June 1.
The board rescinded its March 16 state of emergency declaration, paving the way for businesses to reopen following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 infections. Board members also rescinded an order to hold a public hearing on a water emergency declaration. Such a declaration would allow the governor of Minnesota to regulate nonessential water use, such as lawn sprinkling or car washing, during a state of emergency.
The board spent most of its time discussing the possibility of paving Peterson Road, the last unpaved road in White Bear Township. The project would run from County Road H2 to Mehegan Lane. A 28-foot roadway would be flanked by curbs and gutters, and a sidewalk would be built on the east side of the road.
The project was not budgeted for 2020, but board members expressed a desire to take advantage of historically low interest rates. Estimates put the project at $1.1 million, and residents along the road would be assessed for the work, some possibly as much as $40,000.
A neighborhood information meeting will be held June 15, and a public hearing is set for July 6.
