WHITE BEAR LAKE — As COVID-19 spreads around the world, the virus has hit home.
A White Bear resident who travels extensively tested positive March 11 after registering a low-grade fever a few days before.
An email from Rotary Club President John Channon last Thursday alerted membership of possible exposure after the resident, who did not feel ill, attended a March 4 meeting. Channon reached out to the state COVID-19 hotline (651-201-2930) to inquire about the club’s risk of exposure. A couple of hours later, two health department personnel called back to say they don’t consider this to be an exposure.
“Based on what I described (to them) and the dates we are talking about, they do not have cause for concern,” Channon said. “When I asked why, they mentioned that all of these dates were pre-symptomatic.”
In light of this information, the club president added that Rotary events, meetings and social activities have been cancelled for the next two weeks.
“There are challenges with this virus,” Channon said. “I’ve been following it awhile because I tutor people in China on business English, so I’ve been listening to their stories the last eight weeks and what they’ve been dealing with. They had to take pretty draconian measures to slow it.”
The resident is in self-quarantine. As of press time, the state had 54 cases in 12 counties; one person remains hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in the state.
Meanwhile, people are urged to follow these procedures to mitigate spread of the virus:
• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or the pit of your elbow
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.
• Stay informed; national and local authorities will have the most up-to-date information on whether COVID-19 is spreading in your area
At press time, Channon reported a second member of the Rotary Club has been confirmed positive. That member is doing well, he said, and has been self isolating at home for “quite some period of time.” Anyone who is considered to be at risk will be contacted directly by the state health department.
