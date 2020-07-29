Last week, Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-81 requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering or mask in all indoor public spaces and businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, and public transportation. The order also requires those working outdoors to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
“This is the quickest way to ending the COVID pandemic,” Walz said at a press conference to announce the executive order.
The mask mandate went into effect Saturday, July 25, and is aimed at further stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota. The order will remain in place until the end of the state’s peacetime emergency, or until canceled by Walz.
Acceptable types of face coverings under the order can include paper or disposable masks, cloth masks, a bandanna, scarf, neck gaiter or a religious face covering. Any face covering should cover the nose and mouth completely.
Exemptions are in place for people with medical or mental health conditions and children under the age of five. Temporarily removing the mask is allowed, such as when eating or drinking (as long as you can maintain a 6-foot distance from others), when showing an ID, at the dentist, when communicating with someone deaf or hard of hearing and when swimming.
The consequences of not complying with the executive order could be a fine of up to $100, along with a petty misdemeanor charge, for individuals or up to a $1,000 fine and jail time for business owners who violate the order.
— Gretchen Needham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.