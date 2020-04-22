The owners of White Bear Makerspace are doing their part for frontline health care workers. Tom and Theresa Lendway are busy making S-shaped acrylic hooks for surgical masks. The elastic band attaches to the hook instead of behind the ear so it’s less irritating, especially for workers who wear masks all day. The hooks are also easy to sanitize. The couple got the design from GlowForge, makers of their laser cutter. They’ve distributed about 6,000 since late March to health care providers in Florida, Iowa, Washington and New York City, and locally to Mayo, Allina, Gillette, St. Joe’s, St. John’s and numerous nursing homes.
“It’s been a wild couple of weeks,” said Theresa, who added they’ve only scratched the surface on the need. Their shop is closed until May 4 per the governor’s order, so they are using the time to make the hooks, which are free to medical personnel. They are taking donations to cover shipping costs. Go to: whitebearmakerspace.com
