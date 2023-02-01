“Thank you for being here.”
That's what retiring Mahtomedi Mayor Judson Marshall would often say to people when he came upon them serving the community in any capacity.
Marshall, himself, has “been here” serving the community as mayor for the past 20 years. In fact, he has been here since he was born in 1932.
The Mahtomedi Street Car line was still running at that time, and Wildwood Amusement Park was also still operating – just.
“By the time I got to it in 1936, they were tearing the amusement park down,” Marshall said. The street car tracks, where people got out at the end of the line in Mahtomedi, were elevated at the south end of the lake, he said. “The amusement park and street car were historic icons for Mahtomedi, just as the Lift Bridge is an icon in Stillwater, except that Mahtomedi doesn't have theirs anymore because we couldn't wait to get rid of them and replace them with buses,” Marshall said.
The street car paid an important role in Marshall's life. His mother was from Grant, and his father from North St. Paul. The two of them met at the street car stop in North St. Paul and later moved to Mahtomedi.
There they rented space in the Copeland building and ran a store that was noted for its candy and graham cracker crust pie baked by Marshall's mom. The gangster, John Dillinger, was reputed to have been fond of his mother's pies, Marshall said. But one evening, while the whole family was out in Grant visiting Marshall's grandfather, crooks backed a truck up to the store and stole the cash from the till, along with all the groceries. All the money his parents had borrowed from his grandparents was in that store and was lost, Marshall said.
As a youth, Marshall and his friend used to stop by the end of the street car line at the Mahtomedi station and pick up half-smoked cigarettes off the ground. They would cut off the ends and smoke the rest. “After a while I knew why it wasn't a good idea to smoke,” he said. His uncle, John Holden, who owned a large amount of property east of Warner Avenue around Locust Street, later told Marshall that if he didn't smoke or drink until he was 21, two of those lots would be made available to him. “That was the key to not smoking or drinking – knowing I had the two lots,” Marshall said.
That was how Marshall acquired the lot for the house he still lives in on Locust Street – because he didn't smoke or drink. At least not until he was 21.
Marshall's first job was with Earl Plaster, whose father, Ed, started a carpentry and cement business. Marshall then joined the U. S. Coast Guard and served for six years stationed in the Great Lakes at yeoman rating, which is a secretary.
As a bit of foreshadowing of Marshall's future career in government, he studied political science at the University of Minnesota for one year, until he had to drop out and go to work to support his new family.
As with nearly all his jobs, Marshall started work at Wonder Bread because he knew people there. This time his father was the connection and alerted him that his company needed drivers to spell the regular union drivers. The fill-in drivers had their own routes, and at the end of his two years with the bread company, Marshall earned $112 a week. “I was rolling in the dough – I liked it,” he said. “But I was always late for the next stop, though, because I kept talking to people.”
His neighbor then tipped off Marshall about an opening at NSP in downtown St. Paul. He got that job in the credit department and after nine months applied for an opening in the sales department and got it.
He then sold electricity and lighting and heating design for a couple of years.
Continuing with his career in electricity, Marshall worked for Weber Electric in the 1960s and was let go during an economic downturn. He later signed on with another electrical firm as a manufacturer's representative. He left that job because there weren't many people around and “I really need to be where there are people,” he said.
With the knowledge gained from working with Earl Plaster's company, Marshall started to build a house on the land he earned by not smoking and drinking. He and his bride lived in the subterranean garage at first until he ripped the muffler off his car driving up the ramp. Then he jacked up the floor two feet and put in drain tiles. Eventually, he built the top floors and all the rooms that make up his house today. “I married a nice gal and we had a decent place to live,” he said.
That nice girl was Beverly Hedin, who Marshall met in second grade when she was in first grade. “I liked to antagonize her down there at the District Center,” he said of their early courtship. “And I antagonized her friend, Marlene, too.” He then visited Beverly at her home at the age of 14. Years later, when he returned home from the Coast Guard, it was Beverly who proposed marriage.
Marshall said that if her mother said yes, then he would too. But when Beverly announced to her mother that the two were getting married, her mother said, “Oh no, you're not!” Eventually, Beverly's mother relented and the two were married in 1953.
Four boys followed, one every two years. When number five turned out to be a girl, Jud and Beverly went back to speaking to each other. Then number six was another girl. “The youngest three, the ones who attended my last council meeting, have been so helpful this past year,” Marshall said. “I wouldn't know what to do without them.”
Beverly Hedin Marshall died in 1999, and Marshall entered a difficult period. A special person helped him through that time – twice.
Marshall greatly appreciated Joyce Korlin from the credit union who helped him settle Beverly's estate. Then, a while later, Marshall went along to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church to attend a grieving session. But there were two sessions going on at the same time. So, Marshall asked a member of the parish which one he recommended. The parishioner said that one session had 18 people in it, who all left laughing. The other had four people in it, who all left crying. Marshall decided he'd had enough crying and went to the larger, laughing group. And so did the four people from the crying group. Now there were 22, and among the four defectors from the crying group was a woman he recognized from the credit union: Korlin.
Marshall invited her to coffee to talk about their sorrows. Later, they went to Prescott, Wisconsin, for their first date. After 10 years of dating and engagement, they married in 2009.
By that time, Marshall had been mayor of Mahtomedi for six years. In 2003, he thought he could do a good job as mayor and like doing it. “I wanted to have a voice, but I didn't want to be on the city council,” he said. The incumbent mayor bowed out of the running, and Marshall ran unopposed. “No one wanted it,” he said.
“It was a job I was meant to have and a job I was meant to want.”
Marshall said he always knew he was a people person and one of the reasons he liked the job of mayor was because there were always people arouond. “I was nearly always the last one out of City Hall after a meeting and was the one who turned out the lights,” he said. “I'd even go to the city garage at lunch time because I knew staff there were available to chat.”
“Although I wanted to have a voice and like to talk, I don't talk much at meetings,” Marshall said. He admitted that he liked having the power to allow speech or not allow speech at meetings. Marshall did allow speech at meetings but not repetition. Anyone approaching the podium was advised not to repeat themselves or others. It was a caution he repeated at each meeting.
Marshall's meeting legacy was to get the city's business done before 10 p.m. “Nothing good happens after 10 at night,” he was heard to say at a council meeting.
A lot of good things did happen in the city before 10 p.m. during Marshall's tenure as mayor. Below are some of his favorite accomplishments brought about by the community and city staff he worked with.
• A lakeshore house fire in 2011 involved four houses north of the swimming beach that were destroyed because the water lines were only two-inches wide, Marshall said. “We replaced those pipes and other water lines around town with eight-inch pipes, so the water can keep flowing when we most need it,” he said.
• The annual National Night Out tradition began during Marshall's tenure, and he was delighted to attend as many neighborhood National Night Out parties as he could each year.
• The city built a water tower by the high school football field and painted the Zephyr logo on it. A complete repainting of the tower is scheduled for this summer, he noted.
• The city made Old Wildwood Road a one-way route to allow more space for cars and bikes to travel safely alongside each other.
• The city expanded usable portions of Katherine Abbott Park, most notably the trail to the Bichner, Bevins and Talahi neighborhood that accessed O. H. Anderson Elementary.
• The city built a new public works garage south of Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Road, as well as the southwest ballfields with modern restroom buildings.
• The old, folksy Picadilly restaurant was torn down and the Piccadilly Square high rise for seniors went up in its place.
• The city's relationship with Washington County is so much better now, Marshall said. This cooperation made the turnback projects on CSAH 12 go smoothly and has set a better tone for the upcoming STH 120/Century Avenue turnback project, he said.
“I've been so lucky to be here at this place, at this time – I'm just so happy to be here,” Marshall said. “I don't ever want to leave.”
