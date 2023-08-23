Marina works to comply with lake ordinances

This aerial photo shows the layout of Docks of White Bear in Commercial Bay. 

 White Bear Lake Conservation District | Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE ­— A Commercial Bay marina operator assured the entity that controls slip numbers that he is working to get in compliance. 

Docks of White Bear manager Brian McGoldrick said he’s doing his best to juggle boats around while dismantling docks that extend more than 300 feet, the maximum allowed by ordinance of the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD). The district gave him until Aug. 19 to comply. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.