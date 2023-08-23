Marina works to comply with lake ordinances

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A Commercial Bay marina operator assured the entity that controls slip numbers that he is working to get in compliance.
Docks of White Bear manager Brian McGoldrick said he’s doing his best to juggle boats around while dismantling docks that extend more than 300 feet, the maximum allowed by ordinance of the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD). The district gave him until Aug. 19 to comply.
McGoldrick’s marina, which is in a shallow corner of the bay, received special permission in the past to push docks into deeper water.
Water level continues to be an issue for the marina. “It’s going to get tough,” McGoldrick said. “There is a misnomer that the bay is really shallow, but it’s the darn muck. That gets accentuated when water level goes down. Boats kick up the muck and suck in muck in the impellors, causing problems. I inquired about dredging but the quote was high. I was told unless everybody does it, it won’t be successful.”
Board member Mike Parenteau shared that the southeast corner of the bay was dredged decades ago. “That’s how they created Lions Park,” he said.
Parenteau reported that lake level is 922.58 feet on Aug. 15, “basically the same as last month.” Asked what elevation was a year ago, the answer was 923.23 feet.
McGoldrick told the board at the July meeting that he appreciates the flexibility given him to maintain 250 slips and explained he plans to use transient slips in front of Admiral D’s to make up for shortening his docks and moving boats. Ordinance allows 240.
Getting a hardship variance for the 10 extra slips was McGoldrick’s intention, but he missed the deadline to get on the Aug. 15 agenda. “I didn’t understand the timing,” he said, which is apparently 14 days. “It was not an intentional slight, just a lack of experience (with variances). We are making our best efforts to cooperate with the board’s issues.”
The marina operator said he’s made a commitment with the city, his son and the other marinas that he will be “accommodating” in the future.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest that we all get along and make it a good experience for people who come to White Bear Lake,” McGoldrick said. “If you look around the lake, people are struggling. Boat lifts are out past docks.”
District Chair Bryan DeSmet, White Bear Township, reminded McGoldrick the board will be out after the deadline to confirm compliance.
According to DeSmet, if the marina is not in compliance, the board will make a decision as to how best to proceed at its Sept. 19 meeting.
A mandatory public hearing will be held on the variance issue at the September meeting.
The board also welcomed a guest from the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District during public open time. District Secretary Mike Kirkwood said he wanted to say “hello” and share the sister organization’s mission statement, strategic plan, lake rules and map.
Lake Minnetonka is a much bigger lake, he noted, with 14 surrounding cities, versus five on White Bear Lake, and 14 board members. Asked by Chris Churchill, Mahtomedi’s director, to name their biggest headache, Kirkwood replied, “docks. We are good at dock adjudication,” he said. Minnetonka’s board includes two marina owners and “they are vocal.” Boat traffic and safety are ongoing issues, as well, and the district has fundraised to finance two more water patrol officers on the lake.
Speed is a big issue; last year, the board passed a 300-foot setback for wake boats, which Kirkwood added is not being obeyed or monitored. “The research study may find more damage being done by wake boats than we’re willing to admit,” he added.
DeSmet asked the representative how they enforce ordinances, noting the marina owner situation in Commercial Bay. “Lawsuits, if we have to,” Kirkwood said. “But for the most part, we haven’t had problems with marinas following ordinances. We have had variance requests, frequently, and we try to be supportive because we feel marinas are an asset to the lake.”
Maximum dock length in Minnetonka, by the way, is 200 feet.
