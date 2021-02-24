Maplewood nurse lives a dream at Super Bowl

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a dark and challenging time for many families in the area, including the healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis. But for one ICU nurse working at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, 2021 got started on a much brighter note.
She and another Minnesota nurse were invited by the NFL to join about 7,500 other vaccinated health care workers at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.
Heidi Briski-Gainor became a nurse 22 years ago, and has spent most of her career at St. John’s while caring for her family in Pine City.
“When my kids were small I was too busy to get into football,” Heidi said. “But as they got older, I became a big Vikings fan – I try to watch all those games. And every year we have a Super Bowl party. I’m a fan of the Super Bowl no matter who’s in it.”
After a few years of experience in St. John’s intensive care unit Heidi thought she had seen everything. But then COVID-19 hit Minnesota, and she and the other frontline health care workers had to face the pandemic.
“My first COVID patient was March 28, and he was the sickest person that I’ve ever seen,” she said. “But by the grace of God he lived. Once we all saw that in the ICU, we knew we were in for ... what everybody had been talking about. It had officially arrived.”
She had come to expect medically challenging patients working in the ICU, but she wasn’t prepared for the grueling, day-to-day intensity of nursing the sickest COVID victims.
“We work eight to 12 hours shifts,” she explained. “A lot of people don’t get breaks, because you can’t walk away from your patients for 30 minutes. When you’re in a COVID room, you have to be wearing gloves, a gown, a cap to cover your hair, an N95 mask and a surgical mask over that – because you have to try to keep your N95 clean, because you re-use it for five shifts before getting a new one – and a face shield. So not only is it a lot mentally going on, but physically you’re sweating the entire time you’re in that room. And then you don’t want to come out, unless you’re complete with everything, because you’re reusing that protective gear – and the more you take it off and put it on, the more chance of contaminating yourself.”
The worst times were during the surges in COVID cases. She and other healthcare workers watched with dread as area hospitals filled up to capacity.
“Other hospitals were airlifting people to our hospital from Alexandria and Wisconsin because there were no beds,” Heidi said. “And no beds means no beds for COVID patients, stroke patients, car accident victims.”
She kept it together in front of her patients and coworkers, but more than once she found herself on the long drive to and from work in tears.
“It’s emotionally draining, and physically draining as well,” she said. “It’s like, you could never get a break.”
The virus took a personal toll as well. She watched a number of her nurse friends get sick with COVID. And she lost a family member and good friends to the coronavirus.
But then, finally, there was hope.
NFL honoring health care workers
Heidi said she was watching the Vikings when she heard the announcement that the NFL was planning on honoring health care workers by sending a number of them tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7.
There was no announcement of how they would choose who would go, so she and her friend Kelly Culver, an ER nurse, decided to write a letter and mail it to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
They received an email response acknowledging the receipt of the letter. They thought that might be the end of it. But then, they received a second email.
“On behalf of the National Football League, we wish to extend our gratitude for all that our health care workers have done to care for those impacted by COVID-19,” it read. “As next steps, please verify your party’s completion of the following requirements ... to receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LV.”
When she realized what the email meant, she screamed.
“It really happened,” she said. “It’s like a miracle.”
Super Bowl LV
Heidi and Kelly bought plane tickets and paid for their lodging in Florida. Then, before they knew it, it was the day of the big game at Raymond James Stadium.
“I wish I could have brought all my coworkers with me in my suitcase,” Heidi said. “They are awesome – we are a team.”
Her favorite thing? “All of it.” There was a pre-game concert for health care workers, a greeting and thanks from Dr. Fauci, the president and the first lady, and then the game itself.
Heidi and Kelly noticed there were members of the U.S. military seated a few rows in front of them. They went down to thank them for their service, and got to meet the very pilots who had done the flyover before the game.
“Everyone was saying, ‘Thank you, healthcare heroes,’” she said. “Then my heroes were sitting right in front of me.”
Heidi said she feels a great deal of gratitude to the NFL for honoring healthcare workers – and a great deal of humility as well.
“There are so many people who have suffered and have done so much,” Heidi said. “It has been a hard year for everyone, and there are a ton of people who went above and beyond during 2020. Nobody wants to be called a ‘hero’ or anything like that, but everybody has done their best in unforeseen circumstances and predicaments that we never, ever assumed we would be in when we became nurses.”
Heidi’s first day back at the St. John’s ICU was on Feb. 9. And her first patient was critically ill with COVID.
“Right back in it,” she said. “But everything seems a little brighter now.”
Editor’s note: Heidi Briski-Gainor is married to Pine City Pioneer Editor Mike Gainor. The Pioneer is a sister publication to this newspaper.
