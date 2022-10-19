MAPLEWOOD — Like White Bear Lake, the city of Maplewood may withdraw support for the Purple Line. The decision will likely be made at the next City Council meeting Oct. 24.
Mayor Marylee Abrams said the Metropolitan Council didn’t come through with promises to hold public engagement meetings this summer on the need to reroute the bus rapid transit line (due to White Bear Lake’s decision to withdraw support) and appeared to be changing the proposed route without informing Maplewood’s leaders.
“On Sept. 29, I was asked if I was aware of a new route through Maplewood,” the mayor told council members at their Oct. 10 meeting. “I was concerned, so I reached out to the Met Council project manager the next day. I learned from him the Purple Line needed to be rerouted because it did not qualify as a federally viable project.”
Abrams said she learned a new parking ramp was proposed next to St. John’s Hospital for the bus line that includes skyways for pedestrians. The route would travel through the Birch Run Station shopping center.
“Met Council would condemn the property and buy out leases, which amounts to public taking for the Purple Line,” Abrams said. “The Maplewood transit station would also be torn down and rebuilt on a smaller scale as part of the rerouting. To say I was shocked at this rerouting would be a serious understatement.”
The mayor added that during the phone call she also learned buses would be reduced to 40 feet and two stations stops in St. Paul were being dropped from the plan.
“It seems to me the new proposed routing and its profound impact is something Met Council is doing to us and not with us,” Abrams stated. “I plan to make a motion Oct. 24 to withdraw Maplewood’s support for the Purple Line. I support transit for the east metro, but we don’t need a large, expensive public infrastructure project in our community.”
The mayor encouraged residents to attend the upcoming council meeting and share “constructive thoughts” on the future of transportation in Maplewood.
A day after the council meeting, Metro Transit Communications Manager Drew Kerr provided a statement to media outlets that said “a more advanced level of public engagement around route modifications, originally scheduled to occur in August and September, was delayed” in order to gather more detailed information. That engagement is now scheduled to begin in November. Ultimately, the goal is to advance a “broadly supported route recommendation in early 2023,” the statement read. “Nothing has been finalized or decided yet.”
Kerr indicated that resolutions of support will be sought from municipal partners in early 2023.
Route modification options are scheduled to be presented to the project’s Corridor Management Committee Nov. 10. Those meetings have been canceled in the past, and the group’s last meeting September was not livestreamed or recorded due to technical issues.
