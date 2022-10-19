MAPLEWOOD — Like White Bear Lake, the city of Maplewood may withdraw support for the Purple Line. The decision will likely be made at the next City Council meeting Oct. 24.

Mayor Marylee Abrams said the Metropolitan Council didn’t come through with promises to hold public engagement meetings this summer on the need to reroute the bus rapid transit line (due to White Bear Lake’s decision to withdraw support) and appeared to be changing the proposed route without informing Maplewood’s leaders. 

