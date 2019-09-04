The Many Faces – Many Stories collaboration returns in September for a third year to build community through storytelling. After exploring the history of the many groups of people who have called the White Bear Lake area home during the previous academic year, this year’s events will invite people to learn more about the diverse experiences of their neighbors both near and far through book discussions, community workshops, lectures, tours, theater performances, art exhibits and more. Through the broad array of happenings, community members are invited to explore their role in society, learn how to tell their own story, and explore cultures, experiences and religions different from their own.
Programming for 2019-2020 kicks off Sept. 12 with events sponsored by Century College and White Bear Center for the Arts. Century College hosts award-winning graphic artist Thi Bui, who will present her illustrated memoir, “The Best We Could Do,” at two public presentations that include a Q&A and book signings:
• 9-11 a.m., Hanifl Performing Arts Center
• 7:30-9 p.m., Century College East Campus Lincoln Mall
These events are free and open to the public with priority seating for registered attendees. Please register for your ticket at century.edu/bui. For additional resources: libguides.century.edu/bestwecoulddo
White Bear Center for the Arts introduces Mata Ortiz pottery to the community through its exhibition, “Mata Ortiz: Reviving an Ancient Tradition,” with an opening reception Sept. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the center’s Ford Family Gallery. The exhibition’s opening events include presentations from art dealer Jose Mario Jimenez and demonstrations from artist Cesar Bugarini. The show will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17. Visit www.WhiteBearArts.org for the latest information on the artists’ schedule.
Many Faces – Many Stories is a collaboration of local organizations with a goal of building community by connecting the many stories of our area and its residents through events that invite personal reflection, a broadened understanding of the community, and neighborly interaction.
In addition to Century College and White Bear Center for the Arts, the collaboration’s partners include Mahtomedi Public Schools, White Bear Lake Area Schools, Lakeshore Players, White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, City of White Bear Lake and the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation. Partners will host related events through May 2020, including a new book discussion every other month hosted at locations throughout the community. More event information can be found at the group’s Facebook page, @ManyFacesWBL or at partner websites.
Press release
