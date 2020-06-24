The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation has received a grant of $4,141 from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society to publish “Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area.” Through historical research, stories and photos, the publication illustrates the diverse populations that have lived in the communities of the White Bear Lake area from the 1600s to today.
The publication, written by Deb Barnes, summarizes the “Many Faces” community programs organized in 2018-2019 by a collaboration of eight local groups: White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, White Bear Lake Area School District, Mahtomedi Area School District, Century College, White Bear Center for the Arts, Lakeshore Players Theatre, City of White Bear Lake and the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation. Additional partners for the series were WBLAS American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the municipalities of Birchwood Village, Dellwood, Hugo, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township and Willernie.
These programs provided the community opportunities to learn more about the many populations who inhabited the area around the lake during various periods of our history. The series included three programs: “Original People: Dakota and Ojibwe”; “Changing Traditions: European Settlers”; and “Shifting Demographics: Baby Boom and Migration”. Each program was presented in White Bear Lake and in Mahtomedi.
Sara Hanson and Jackie Reis will serve as co-editors of the publication, which will be ready for distribution in September 2020.
Submitted
