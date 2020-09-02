WHITE BEAR LAKE — Thanks to COVID-19, the city is receiving $1.98 million from the federal government. The money is part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act granted on a per capita basis to cities for economic relief.
The relief fund is being divvied up among residents, businesses, churches and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. Funding will pay for mental health counseling, technology assistance to students and free meal deliveries, and provide financial aid to those who qualify.
Of the almost $2 million, the city is keeping $677,000 for incurred expenses, both actual and anticipated through Nov. 15, 2020, as a result of the public health emergency.
City Council approved distribution amounts outlined by staff at its Aug. 25 meeting.
There are stipulations for use, which are detailed in the descriptions below. Funds may not be used for government revenue replacement.
Funding categories and the amount allocated include:
• Emergency Assistance Grant Program: $250,000. Residents who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19 are eligible depending on income. Pre-COVID income must be lower than 400% of the Federal Poverty guideline. For a household of four, that would be $104,800 (see chart). Money can be used for rent and mortgage payments, utility bills and child care. Families may receive up to $5,000 and individuals up to $3,000. The fund will be administered by the Community Action Partnership of Ramsey and Washington Counties and is first come, first served. Tracy Shimek, city Housing & Economic Development coordinator, anticipates the fund will be tapped out by early November.
• Business Relief Grant Program: $250,000. White Bear Lake businesses, including sole proprietors and home-based businesses, that have experienced a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 can use funding for personal protective equipment, payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities and marketing. The award is three-tiered based on employees and ranges from $3,500 to $10,000 for those with 11 or more. A negative financial impact of at least 20% must be demonstrated. Priority is given to those that have not received previous grant relief through the county or MN DEED. The city is asking Arden Hills-based Spedco to administer the distribution. It specializes in SBA 504 commercial lending.
Shimek told council that staff is not comfortable estimating the number of applications. Ramsey County had a similar program and received only 50.
• Non-Profit Organization Grant Program: $100,000. Organizations that qualify must have at least one full-time employee and a minimum of $100,000 in annual operating expenses. Demonstrated revenue loss of 20% prior to COVID is required. An initial $100,000 would be allocated with grants ranging from $7,500 to $10,000. Schools, government entities and political organizations are not eligible. Staff will administer this program internally.
• Mental Health Assistance: $30,000. Residents would receive up to three paid visits with a mental health counselor through partnership with Northeast Youth and Family Services. Funds should provide assistance to 100 to 300 residents.
• Technology Assistance: $30,000. In partnership with the Century College Foundation, the city would gift permanent laptop equipment for about 80 students and provide WiFi connections for about 30 students demonstrating need while distance learning.
• Newtrax Meal Delivery Program: $20,000. In partnership with Newtrax and local restaurants and to build upon an existing pilot program, grant funds will provide 200 weekly meals for income-qualified families and individuals. Financial support would also be provided to local restaurants.
• File of Life Magnet Program: $3,000. Magnets would be distributed to households to provide critical emergency contact information for first responders.
• Places of Worship: $25,000. Money is to be used for personal protective equipment, up to $1,000 per church.
• Reserve fund: $558,000. This pot of money is reserved for future distribution and/or unanticipated COVID-related expenses.
The city expects to open the grant application process late September for a two- to three-week period.
Councilman Doug Biehn thanked staff for its work, calling the program "very detailed and informative." Councilman Bill Walsh agreed, saying the distribution "has been refined really well. It looks sharper than previous versions."
Walsh added that if a fund reaches capacity, he would like to know. "Having a reserve is really smart," he said. "More money could be put in any of these funds."
Councilman Dan Jones feels the city should not tap the reserve, and that it has taken enough money. City Manager Ellen Hiniker concurred with his sentiment, noting, "Our intention was to keep the reserve for other programs, not knowing how people and businesses will respond."
If money goes unspent, council agreed to give it to a hospital of its choice.
The CARES Act was passed March 27, 2020, providing more than $2 trillion in federal economic aid. Section 5001 established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund providing payments to state, local and tribal governments. Minnesota received $841 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.